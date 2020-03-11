Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested in Texas for DWI – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas for a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The founder of Infowars was admitted to an Austin jail shortly after midnight and released on bail a few hours later, said Travis County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kristen Dark.

Jones, 46, had a "strong smell of alcohol,quot; from him and his blood alcohol level was recorded in .076 and .079, according to court records.

%MINIFYHTML5db14cc3f02371b46ab0f3da9088a6b911% %MINIFYHTML5db14cc3f02371b46ab0f3da9088a6b912%

In Texas, the legal blood alcohol limit is 0.08 percent.

Jones also allegedly failed to complete the sobriety tests, lost his balance and did not touch his heel at his feet.

In an affidavit of arrest, the sheriff's assistant said he was originally responding to a family disturbance call at Jones' house just after 10 p.m. Monday.

"Dispatch reported that the disturbance was now only verbal but earlier in the day‘ it was physical, "the affidavit said.

A Jones lawyer did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Tuesday.

An article published on his Infowars website suggested that he was stopped for going five miles above the speed limit.

The article mentions Jones having a "small amount of sake,quot; with his wife at dinner, but does not mention an argument.

The agent said that when he arrived he saw that Jones Dodge Charger left the neighborhood and stopped him. Jones allegedly said that he and his wife had an argument during dinner and that he ended up walking about three miles from his house from the restaurant. Jones allegedly said the discussion continued when he arrived home, so he went to another residence in the center he owns "to get away from his wife," according to the affidavit.

Jones is being sued in Austin by the parents of a 6-year-old victim of the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012 who claims that the Infowars presenter used his program to promote falsehoods that the shooting was a hoax.

His lawyer in that case did not immediately respond to a message on Tuesday seeking comment on his arrest.

Jones founded Infowars and produces his radio show in Austin.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).