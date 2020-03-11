company: Infosys, Qualcomm partner for smart city solutions – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML474a5eb014687483def7601c816cd0c811% %MINIFYHTML474a5eb014687483def7601c816cd0c812%

The important software Infosys said it was partnering with US chip maker Qualcomm to offer smart city solutions through the latter's accelerator program.

"We have joined Qualcomm's smart city accelerator program to offer solutions for smart stadiums, smart venues and smart event management," the city's IT chief said in a statement here.

The program connects cities, municipalities, state agencies and businesses with the Qualcomm Technologies ecosystem to help offer efficiencies, cost savings and access to solutions for smart city problems.

"Using Qualcomm Technologies' connectivity and computing with our smart space solution, stadium and venue facility managers can reimagine the spaces by allowing fan experiences, with energy efficiency and people's productivity," said Infosys.

The solutions are based on the proprietary framework of the software provider for smart spaces, as it offers features for the construction and management of resources, the management of physical assets and the safety of the occupants.

The framework uses digital technologies to offer an improved user experience for personal comfort, well-being, collaboration and convenience, the statement said, adding that, integrated with a command center, it provides actionable information through predictive capabilities to optimize resources for easy maintenance and improved efficiencies.

"As a leader in the management of smart space technologies, Infosys has joined our program to share its experience, enrich the ecosystem of smart city solutions and unlock the potential for smart city customers around the world," he said. Qualcomm Technologies director Sanjeet Pandit in the statement. .

The Vice President of Infosys, Corey Glickman, said that with the physical spaces that adopt the digital transformation, the Qualcomm program offers solutions in smart spaces to the ecosystem partners that build devices and Infosys, as a member of the program, would accelerate the solutions that are safe and interoperable to release operational efficiencies for customers and innovate to deliver solutions at scale.

