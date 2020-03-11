Colton Treu receives 54 years in prison for hitting and running that killed 3 girl scouts, mother – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8e1cf26ca0c568d8bc4b58232818925411% %MINIFYHTML8e1cf26ca0c568d8bc4b58232818925412%

Colten Treu has been sentenced to 54 years in prison for driving while on drugs and killing three Girl Scouts and a mother, and severely injuring another Girl Scout.

The accident happened while everyone was cleaning the side of a road in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, in November 2018.

Treu, 23, was convicted late last year of four counts of criminal vehicular manslaughter and one count of hit and run.

%MINIFYHTML8e1cf26ca0c568d8bc4b58232818925413% %MINIFYHTML8e1cf26ca0c568d8bc4b58232818925414%

The victims were Jayna Kelley, 9, Autumn Helgeson, 10, Haylee Hickle, 10, and a mother, Sara Schneider.

%MINIFYHTML8e1cf26ca0c568d8bc4b58232818925415% %MINIFYHTML8e1cf26ca0c568d8bc4b58232818925416%

On Tuesday, Jayna's family members, including father Brian Kelley, mother Robin Kelley and sister Tara Kelley, gave impact statements to victims in court.

“My life has been an emotional blur since November 3, 2018. I see a paramedic working on it in an ambulance, and I remember the hope we had when they said their pulse returned. I saw the helicopter that was taking it west. I remember the agonizing trip to St. Paul, ”said Kelley. "I can't imagine forgiving the defendant for what he did that day."

Prosecutors argued that Treu left the scene, hid the vehicle, and went on with his life. When he was caught, he admitted to the police that he was drugged by inhaling chemicals, or snorting, at the time of the accident.

"Puffing is such a stupid thing to do and the fact that you can buy it so easily is just ridiculous and we don't want this to happen to another family," Kelley said.

After Treu's sentence, the Kelley family was not as pleased with the outcome as they had liked.

“We wait a little longer, I believe in our family. It is not a guarantee that he will be in prison for life with that sentence and that was our goal, is that none of us have to see him again, Kelley said.

Treu apologized on an audio tape played in court on Tuesday. He said he can't believe that a mistake on his part has impacted so many people.

“I was wrong, wrong. And no matter what I say or do, you will never know how sorry I really am, "Treu said.

While the Girl Scout troop will never be the same, they plan to continue to do the same good job for their community and make it a better place. The Kelley family is still involved with the troop and thanks the Girl Scouts for their support.

Jayna Kelley's parents also established a memorial foundation in honor of their daughter with the goal of improving children's lives by organizing activities for children in the community throughout the year.