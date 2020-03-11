Colorado opens a coronavirus test center at 8100 E. Lowry Blvd. in Denver

Colorado will open a coronavirus screening test center on Wednesday, one of the first in the nation, as the state intensifies test efforts to combat the growing viral outbreak.

But the entrance exam is not available to everyone. There are certain criteria and specific documentation that you need to take advantage of the tests of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML7f26bf895943f0ae52ea013066b99cfc11% %MINIFYHTML7f26bf895943f0ae52ea013066b99cfc12%

This is what you need to know:

Can I get tested?

People MUST receive an order from their doctor confirming that they meet the current test criteria and that they should be tested for COVID-19.

Where and when is this test?

Where: Colorado State Department of Public Health and Environment Laboratory, 8100 E. Lowry Blvd., Denver

Colorado State Department of Public Health and Environment Laboratory, 8100 E. Lowry Blvd., Denver When: 10 a.m. at 2 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday

10 a.m. at 2 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday The state health department will post next week's calendar on its website when available.

What else do I need to bring in addition to a doctor's note?

Bring a written or electronic copy of the doctor's order. Individuals should do not Go to your doctor's office, but you should call to get a copy of the order by email or fax.

Go to your doctor's office, but you should call to get a copy of the order by email or fax. If there are several people in a vehicle, each person who is tested should have the order from their own doctor.

Bring a form of photo identification (driver's license, school identification, work credential, etc.) that matches the name on the doctor's order.

People will drive through a safe area and remain in their vehicles throughout the test process.

Health officials are telling people to prepare for long waiting times, and there will be no toilets available.

Bring water and other items to be comfortable while you wait.

How much will this cost?

Nothing. The test is free and proof of insurance is not required.

How long will it take to hear my results?

Depending on the volume, health officials said they will contact people directly within 72 hours. While waiting for the results, people should stay at home. Those who receive positive results may receive isolation orders.

Why is the state taking this approach?

Governor Jared Polis told CNN on Wednesday morning that the state needs to increase its tests exponentially to fight this virus. With driving tests, along with more laboratories capable of processing the tests, the state should be able to significantly increase its capacity and find patients early, rather than later.

The first COVID-19 test facility in the United States opened this week in Seattle, with the ability to evaluate 40 to 50 people per day.

The method follows a technique used in South Korea, which allowed officials to evaluate hundreds of people every day using the fast-food drive-thrus.