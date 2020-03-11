Colorado College will change classes online at least until mid-April as the coronavirus spreads – Up News Info

Colorado College will suspend classes in person when students return from spring break later this month, relying instead on remote learning at least until mid-April, as the new coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state and throughout the state. country.

The Colorado Springs private university measure follows the actions taken this week by institutions across the country, including Harvard University and UCLA, to minimize their students' risk of contracting the highly contagious coronavirus.

Colorado College officials informed the approximately 2,100 undergraduate students on Tuesday that spring break, which begins on Wednesday and was supposed to run until March 22, will now run until March 29.

Online classes will begin the next day, March 30, and will last at least until the end of Block 7 of the school, which ends on April 15.

"Students should plan to remain off campus from spring break at least until the end of Block 7, and possibly the rest of the academic year," university officials wrote. “Students, when you go out for spring break, take your essential belongings, including medications and items needed for the study, with you now. You may want to take all your belongings. "

The two largest universities in Colorado had not announced any plans to stop the instruction in person as of Tuesday afternoon, but in case of campus closures to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus, the University of Colorado and the State University of Colorado would encourage, but not force – students to leave their campus dormitories.

"If this happened, we would encourage those who can go home to go home," said Ken McConnellogue, CU spokesman. "Obviously, not all students can."

CU and CSU officials said that if their campuses were temporarily closed amid concerns about the coronavirus, students without the option of going home would be housed and fed at their universities. Details about plans to accommodate and feed students on closed campuses were not shared until Tuesday afternoon.

Colleges and universities across the country have been closing or asking students not to return after spring break in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus that is spreading by all the world.

On Tuesday, Harvard University, in an unprecedented movement, urged students not to return to the Cambridge campus after spring break and take their classes online, according to the Boston Globe. The University of California, Berkeley, has suspended most of its face-to-face classes at the moment, CNN reported. UCLA did the same on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Times.

And with Seattle affected by the new coronavirus, the University of Washington and the University of Seattle announced that classes will no longer be held in person from Monday until the end of the quarter, CNN reported.

Colorado schools and universities have been preparing for a shift towards online learning in case physical campuses must be closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections.

CU Boulder Vice Chancellor Dan Jones said faculty members will have the option of using the technology they feel fits their students' learning goals, from existing online platforms such as Canvas to organizing video conferencing meetings in Line with the classes.

On Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency amid 17 cases of the new coronavirus confirmed in Colorado.