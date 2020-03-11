Coachella officially postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Coachella is the last festival to disconnect its upcoming festivities, and on Tuesday, they issued a statement announcing that the festival has been postponed until October.

"Under the direction of Riverside County and local health authorities," said Goldenvoice's statement, "we must sadly confirm the reprogramming of Coachella and Stagecoach due to the concerns of COVID-19. While this decision comes at a time of Universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously, and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols established by public health officials.

