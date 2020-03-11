Coachella officially postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus

Coachella is the last festival to disconnect its upcoming festivities, and on Tuesday, they issued a statement announcing that the festival has been postponed until October.

"Under the direction of Riverside County and local health authorities," said Goldenvoice's statement, "we must sadly confirm the reprogramming of Coachella and Stagecoach due to the concerns of COVID-19. While this decision comes at a time of Universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously, and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols established by public health officials.

"Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and on October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for April dates will be honored by the rescheduled October dates.Buyers will be notified before Friday, March 13 on how to get a refund if they cannot attend.

"Thank you for your continued support and we hope to see you in the desert this fall."

The announcement comes a few days after SXSW announced that they would cancel their festival, which was scheduled to begin later this month.