Coachella festival postponed while concerts deal with virus

The super popular music festival of Coachella has been postponed from its usual duration of two weekends in April to October due to concerns about the growing coronavirus.

The festival's producer, Goldenvoice, made the announcement on Tuesday, and also confirmed that Stagecoach, a country music festival, will also be postponed. Coachella, held in Southern California, will now take place from October 9 to 11 and from October 16 to 18, while Stagecoach will take place from October 23 to 25.

“Under the direction of Riverside County and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the reprogramming of Coachella and Stagecoach due to the concerns of COVID-19. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols established by public health officials, "Goldenvoice said in a statement.

The company said all passes for the original dates will be honored for rescheduled shows, and customers will be notified on Friday how to get a refund if they cannot attend.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were originally announced as Coachella headliners; Goldenvoice did not say if the performance alignment would change or remain intact. Others announced to act include Calvin Harris, Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, 21 Savage, Disclosure, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert and FKA twigs.

Riverside County, which has six cases of coronavirus, declared a public health emergency on Sunday.

"It will certainly impact many people, but my main priority is to protect the health of the entire community." said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County Public Health Officer.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus exploded for the first time, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have recovered so far.

The measure came the same day that Carlos Santana, Zac Brown Band and Pentatonix canceled the concerts due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Santana said he had canceled the dates of the European tour of his Miraculous 2020 World Tour and that refunds will be available through the point of purchase. The tour was scheduled to begin on March 17 in Poland.

Pentatonix was also ready to launch its world tour in Poland, a day before the Santana show, but issued a statement saying they would have to cancel the European stage of the tour.

"Despite our best efforts and intentions, it is simply no longer possible for us to run this tour the way we want: with confidence, confidence and completely," the Grammy-winning vocal group said in a statement.

Zac Brown Band said he postponed the spring stage of his tour The Owl Tour, which would have started on Thursday in St. Louis.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, but the welfare of our fans is always our top priority," the country group said in a statement. “We ask that our fans keep their tickets as they will be honored on the new dates. At this time, our dates for the 2020 summer tour "Roar With The Lions,quot; (as of May) will be carried out as planned. "

Santana, Zac Brown Band and Pentatonix join a long list of singers who have canceled or postponed their shows in the United States and outside the region, including Pearl Jam, Madonna, Ciara, BTS, Khalid, Mariah Carey, Green Day and plus. The South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, has been canceled, and the Ultra dance electronic music festival in Miami has been postponed.

