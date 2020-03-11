CMU suspends in-person classes until March 20 – Up News Info Detroit

– Central Michigan University announced Wednesday that it will suspend face-to-face classes and move courses to virtual instruction until March 20.

This means that students are not to return to campus after spring break.

All face-to-face classes on the main CMU campus in Mount Pleasant, and on all CMU satellite campuses in the US. With the exception of those on military bases, the USA will move to an online format.

On Thursday, March 19 at 4 p.m., a decision will be made regarding classes for the following week.

The residences will be closed to everyone, except international students and student athletes, until Sunday, March 22 at 9 am. However, the Eastern Community (Celani, Emmons, Fabiano, Herrig, Saxe, and Woldt Halls), Graduate Housing, Northwest Apartments, and Kewadin Village, will remain open to students who are already on campus. Limited food service will be provided.

Students needing to retrieve essential items from their residence rooms may stop by the residence principal's office on Sunday, March 15 or Monday, March 16, 9 a.m. at 5 p.m. make arrangements to access your room; However, they will not be allowed to stay overnight in their housing unit.

Students with additional questions should call the Vida Residency Office at 989-774-3111.

All CMU sponsored events or gatherings of more than 50 people are canceled until March 31, this includes registered student organizations. Athletic events will follow the guidelines of the NCAA and the Mid-American Conference (MAC). No new events will be scheduled on campus until March 31.

