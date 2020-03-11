Climate change: the state of our atmosphere | News

The "Statement on the State of Global Climate in 2019,quot; has been issued by the World Meteorological Office. Declared 2019 ended with a global average temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius above estimated pre-industrial levels, only surpassed by the record set in 2016, a year influenced by a strong El Niño event.

In 2018, greenhouse gas ratios hit new highs with carbon dioxide (CO2) at 407 parts per million (ppm). Preliminary data indicates that greenhouse gas concentrations continued to rise in 2019.

The usefulness of greenhouse gases.

This needs a little context to understand. The reason we can live on this planet is because greenhouse gases keep it warmer than an atmosphere without them would provide. However, if the amount of the most effective heat-trapping greenhouse gases increases too much, we will simply overheat, out of control.

Since the dawn of humanity, we have never seen such a high concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere. At the beginning of the industrial revolution, it went to 275ppm. In prehistory, there have been higher levels.

Historical warming

An article published by Yale University in 2017 makes the following points: The last time the atmosphere contained 400 ppm of CO2 was about three million years ago, in the mid-Pliocene, recent enough that the planet is not radically different from what it is today.

Back then, temperatures were 2 to 3C (3.6 to 5.4F) above pre-industrial temperatures. The Arctic was over 10 ° C warmer, and the sea level was 15-25 meters higher.

Homo habilis (also known as "practical man,quot;), the first species in the Homo line and probably the first stone tool users, tested this climate when it arrived on the scene 2.8 million years ago (Homo sapiens did not appear until 400,000 years at the earliest).

Registration reliability

There is a lot of debate about temperatures and CO2 levels from millions of years ago. But the evidence is much firmer over the past 800,000 years, when the ice cores show that CO2 concentrations remained between 180 and 290 ppm. There have been eight glacial cycles in the past 800,000 years, mainly driven by regular and understood oscillations in Earth's orbit. This is the benchmark against which scientists often note the unprecedented modern rise in CO2.

Beyond the concentration of greenhouse gases, the rate of increase in concentration appears to be unprecedented. Dana Royer, a climatologist at Wesleyan University, said during the final Triassic extinction 200 million years ago, CO2 values ​​increased from about 1,300 ppm to 3,500 ppm. That took between 1,000 and 20,000 years and was caused by massive volcanic eruptions in what is now the central Atlantic.

Current risk

Today, we could change our atmosphere by thousands of parts per million in just 200 years. There is nothing close to that in the ice core records. Although 400 seems like a large number now, CO2 concentrations could easily go above 500 ppm in the coming decades, and even reach 2,000 by 2,250 if emissions are not controlled.

The 2013 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report shows the projected result based on our actions:

In the most pessimistic scenario, where the population grows, technology stagnates and emissions continue to rise, the atmosphere reaches a staggering 2,000 ppm at approximately 2,250. That gives us an atmosphere last seen during the Jurassic when dinosaurs roamed and caused an apocalyptic temperature. perhaps 9C (16F) increase.

In the most optimistic scenario, where emissions are peaking now (2010-2020) and begin to decline, with humans removing carbon from the air by 2070, the atmosphere drops below 400 ppm again somewhere between 2100 and 2200.

Even assuming a zero-emission scenario very early, going back to pre-industrial levels of 280 ppm is "a kind of 10,000-year proposition," said Ralph Keeling, director of the CO2 program at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography in San Diego. It was Ralph's father who created the Mauna Loa CO2 Well-positioned measurement site in Hawaii in 1958. At that time, the CO2 concentration was 316 ppm.

"If humanity wants to preserve a planet similar to the one that civilization developed and to which life on Earth adapts … CO2 it will have to be lowered … to a maximum of 350 ppm, "said Columbia University climate guru James Hansen.

We sailed past that target in about 1990, and it will take a gigantic effort to turn the clock back.