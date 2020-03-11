Clash involving 2 large platforms will close Highway 5 northbound in Gorman for 8 hours – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Highway 5 northbound at 138 in Gorman will be closed until late Wednesday afternoon after at least two large platforms crash, spilling corrosive material on the rails.

The accident was first reported at approximately 3 a.m. between two large platforms, one of which spilled bales of hay on the highway. The second large platform crashed into the bales of hay, according to the California Highway Patrol.

%MINIFYHTMLece6df5c7714977083b0f65f65309ce811% %MINIFYHTMLece6df5c7714977083b0f65f65309ce812%

All northbound lanes were closed after the accident, and authorities began diverting traffic from the highway at Parker. The entrance ramp of the Templin Highway to Highway 5 northbound also closed. The southbound lanes remain open.

And please, leave your shoulders clear for emergency vehicles and lifeguards! pic.twitter.com/nLx9Gxw5qy – San Fernando (@SfecaFeederSfty) March 11, 2020

A team of hazardous materials was summoned to clean the unknown corrosive material that spilled onto the rails. The CHP says that the northbound lanes will remain closed for at least 8 hours.