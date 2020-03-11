Claressa Shields aspires to be undisputed champion in two divisions | Boxing News





Shields became undisputed middleweight champion

Claressa Shields will become the undisputed champion of two weight divisions simultaneously if she defeats Marie-Eve Dicaire in her next fight.

They will fight for all major super welterweight titles on May 9: Shields, a year ago, won every available middleweight championship.

& # 39; T-Rex & # 39; he will bet on history again when heading in his hometown of Flint, Michigan, against a fellow undefeated world champion in Dicaire.

1:21 Shields: I'm not 1, Katie Taylor is No. 2 Shields: I'm not 1, Katie Taylor is No. 2

Shields, in his previous fight, became a three-peso world champion by winning the WBC super welterweight titles and now puts them on the line against IBF champion Dicaire. The title & # 39; super & # 39; WBA will also be at stake (Hanna Gabriels has another version of this belt, but Shields has previously defeated it).

Shields became a three-peso world champion faster than any boxer, male or female, in history by accomplishing the feat in his tenth fight.

The American previously won gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

The only defeat she has suffered in the ring was as an amateur against Savannah Marshall, who will soon compete for a world title for the first time against Geovana Peres on April 4, live. Sky sports.

1:31 Marshall explains his rivalry with Shields Marshall explains his rivalry with Shields

Shields strives to: "Equal pay, equal opportunities and equal promotion are important for female boxing.

"Women should be allowed to fight three-minute rounds and have the opportunity to develop and be promoted and marketed as men are."

"Boxing should also have at least one women's fight on each card. Female boxers should be on television much more frequently, not only where a woman heads a card, but also on the card's biggest card boards, including the payment to see. "