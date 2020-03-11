Chris Harrison: Animosity built with Peter Weber's family

Chris Harrison thought Peter Weber Y Hannah Ann Sluss were established once the ring box came out during The Bachelor final filming in Australia. He was wrong.

"People have to understand that when I left Australia, I thought we had this amazing show that would have been half of tonight," Harrison said. Good morning america after the final live event for season 24 broadcast on ABC. "At that moment, I really think it was all inside, but I just couldn't get Madison out of his head."

Then Harrison made the trip and convinced Madison Prewett to give him the old university attempt with Pilot Pete once more.

"When I heard that she was as in love with him as he was with her, I thought about trying," Harrison said.