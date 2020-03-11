Chris Harrison: Animosity built with Peter Weber's family

Chris Harrison thought Peter Weber Y Hannah Ann Sluss were established once the ring box came out during The Bachelor final filming in Australia. He was wrong.
"People have to understand that when I left Australia, I thought we had this amazing show that would have been half of tonight," Harrison said. Good morning america after the final live event for season 24 broadcast on ABC. "At that moment, I really think it was all inside, but I just couldn't get Madison out of his head."
Then Harrison made the trip and convinced Madison Prewett to give him the old university attempt with Pilot Pete once more.
"When I heard that she was as in love with him as he was with her, I thought about trying," Harrison said.
Once gathered, it was not exactly easy to navigate for Peter and Madison. Do not Barbra Weber He was there to make his feelings known. After explaining his behavior in the first part of the final, Barb addressed the current situation of his son and Madison.
"Chris, he's going to have to fail to succeed. That's all. All his friends, all his family, everyone who knows him knows that it won't work. So, we've been trying to help them. Would we want him? To work ? Yes, "he said.
"I tell you that I love Madison and that should be enough," Peter told him.
It will? Will Barb ever hug Madison? He certainly did not when the end was over, much to Harrison's dismay.
"I tried to fix it. I tried to spread an olive branch and, hopefully, I tried to leave a good note and I couldn't get there. There was animosity," Harrison said.
You have a few weeks off before Bachelor Nation starts over with The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart on April 13 and High school May 18, all on ABC.