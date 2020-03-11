Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris, shares a dreamy photo centered on the day they discovered she was pregnant with baby Aeko

It is said that Chris Brown is in California, while his baby, Ammika Harris, is back in Germany. While in Europe, the model has been sharing quite personal information about her life.

First, he posted a photo of a luxurious hotel room in Paris, France, and hinted that this is where his baby, Aeko Brown, was born.

A few moments ago, she shared a beautiful photo with monarch butterflies and made this confession about the day she and Chris discovered she was pregnant.

She wrote: “When we discovered she was pregnant, thousands of monarchs flew in the backyard for days. I think it was a good omen.

A fan asked her if she took the picture, and she replied: "I didn't take (take) this picture, I saw it and immediately thought about the event."

A critic said: "It sounds a bit silly, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry, that's why you need to stop responding to comments. This is not the first time I read some $ h * t illiterate."

This sponsor said: "Because your Instagram is public and I have grown, which means I can do what I want 🙂💁🏻‍♀️, but you know what Amazing️ Amazing meant. This was meant to happen to you, boy. Definitely , it was your son who will be something special. "

Another supporter wrote: “I see that you are mixing Deutsch with an English girl, and the same thing happens to me 😂 Beautiful message. A butterfly means change, growth, luck, etc. And there was Aeko. ✨🤎 "

It was recently revealed that Chris loves the way Ammika has been caring for his three-month-old son.

The person told him Hollywood life: "Chris is confident that Ammika and his son will return to the United States soon, and cannot wait to retain them again. Chris loves them both very much, and they are all for him. He knows that they are doing well in Germany and that they are also doing well. He has great support from Ammika's family, Chris is constantly receiving updates on how they are doing, and he loves to see how much his son is growing, Chris knows how amazing Ammika is, and is completely sure that he will take care of Aeko while they are in Germany ".

The informant added: "Ammika is not currently living with Chris at this time, and is still in Germany at this time with Aeko." It is not clear when he will return to the United States, but he is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking with Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, sending text messages, sending photos and videos, etc., so Chris is still very involved in his son's life and knows what is happening with him and Ammika in everything moment ".

Ad

The baby's parents are getting closer.



Post views:

0 0