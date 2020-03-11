Chris Brown and Nia Guzman managed to fix their relationship for the sake of their daughter's royalty: that's how!

%MINIFYHTML6d28ee188d7ec67515213bf82943ee2011% %MINIFYHTML6d28ee188d7ec67515213bf82943ee2012%

It seems that Chris Brown and the mother of his eldest son, his daughter Royalty, have been making things work for their sake! After all, the 5-year-old girl is her priority and adults are willing to be civilized if it is for her well-being.

Chris Brown and Nia Guzman have had a rather difficult start, but these days, things seem different and their co-rearing is much more harmonious and efficient.

%MINIFYHTML6d28ee188d7ec67515213bf82943ee2013% %MINIFYHTML6d28ee188d7ec67515213bf82943ee2014%

In addition, the intention of doing the best for her daughter has also made her relationship in general much better than in the past.

%MINIFYHTML6d28ee188d7ec67515213bf82943ee2015% %MINIFYHTML6d28ee188d7ec67515213bf82943ee2016%

A source close to the former tells HollywoodLife that ‘Chris gets along very well with Nia because they decided a long time ago to make things work for the good of royalty. (For Chris, she is) the most important girl in her life and he is willing to do whatever it takes to show her how much her parents love her and that she sees how well they get along. "

Overall, it seems that Chris and Nia are quite friendly these days.

A couple of days ago, on March 8, they even met to attend their daughters' soccer games and proved to be very supportive and loving parents.

They focused on being there for her and not on their own grudges between them and that helped them stay friendly all the time while they were in the company of others.

In fact, for the singer it was really important that he was there with both Royalty and his mother.

Ad

‘Despite Chris's celebrity status, he goes out of his way to give Royalty a normal education and that's why things like attending his soccer games are very important. Chris has matured by leaps and bounds and his priorities have changed completely, "since he welcomed his daughter, the source also served.



Post views:

0 0