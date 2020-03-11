Chick-fil-A set to sell exclusive Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces in stores

Roomies, Chic-fil-A is finally giving us their Chic-fil-A signature and Polynesian sauces in stores. According to @Yahoo we will be able to buy their delicacies in April.

Michael Patrick, senior director of the chain's Beyond the Restaurant program, stated:

"Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce are our two most popular sauces, which is why we are extremely excited to offer them at select retail stores outside the restaurant."

This comes with a little caveat: Deployment will only happen in Florida. However, you can grab your preferred dip sauce at Winn Dixie, Target, Wal Mart, or Publix stores.

It was also reported that 100% of sales will go towards scholarships for team members!

The popular restaurant chain was established in 1946. According to Business Insider, "The chicken chain peaked at number 1 among fast food chains in MBLM's 2019 privacy brand study."

This news is just in time for cookouts and what not. Come Chic-fil-A!