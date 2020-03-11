Chicago West shows she's already a little fashionista in adorable video posted by Kim Kardashian

%MINIFYHTML50737e6067b0ed8939a6d5bc61a9b41911% %MINIFYHTML50737e6067b0ed8939a6d5bc61a9b41912%

# Roommates, Little Chicago West is growing before our very eyes. Although she recently turned two in January, the little girl is already showing off her skills as a future fashionista. Kim Kardashian posted a new video of her youngest daughter, who looked absolutely gorgeous wearing her mom's heels and carrying a mini bag.

Chicago West slowly comes to the crown of his older sister, North West, as the trendiest kid in the West family. The adorable 2-year-old girl is officially informing everyone that she is a developing fashionista, as evidenced by her mother Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post.

Dressed in a completely pink outfit with her loose curls, Chicago was playing dress up in Kim's closet and wearing a pair of her mother's pink heels on her little feet. Kim asks him in the video, "Are you wearing mom's heels?" leading Chicago to respond softly, "yes." Kim then said to her daughter, "I love you, boo boo," and things got ridiculously cute when Chicago said, "I love you, mommy."

Little Chicago then informed us of how well he knows its colors. She told Kim to look at her pink bag, to which Kim replied, "Oh my gosh, I love your bag." He also let his mother know that her bag was not blue and that she loved purple almost as much as pink.

We don't know how much more of this Chicago West tenderness we can handle!

Roommates, what do you think about this?