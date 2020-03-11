Chicago West is adorable in Kim Kardashian's newest video: the girl is wearing her pink shoes

%MINIFYHTML4632bdb2ece0aa6117b6009497f8e06211% %MINIFYHTML4632bdb2ece0aa6117b6009497f8e06212%

Kim Kardashian is breaking the Internet but not because of her own selfies. This time, it's her adorable two-year-old daughter, Chicago West, who is stealing the spotlight. On Wednesday, mother of four children and co-star of Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) He shared videos of Chicago walking into his room with a pink wallet and his mother's shoes. Social media was scared by Chicago's cuteness and the video is going viral. Chicago is one of the most popular celebrities and fans can't beat how much she looks like her mother. In the adorable video, Chicago strikes up a conversation with Kim about how she wears pink shoes and carries a pink and not purple purse.

When Chicago had a previous conversation with Kim about her birthday party, she specified that she wanted a pink Minnie Mouse cake. Kim and Kanye West accepted it and Chicago had their perfectly pink birthday party with decorative cookies and face painting.

Kim asked her youngest daughter, "Are you wearing Mom's heels? Do you love them?"

You can see the video that Kim Kardashian shared in its entirety in the following player.

Chicago West has been winning online since Kim Kardashian shared the first photos of her. In more recent photos, Kim shared that he took Chicago West to a California park where he found a huge white dog to befriend. With Chicago's sweet nature, he walked over to the dog and hugged her and played with the gentle creature. The dog seemed to enjoy Chicago's attention.

You can watch that video below.

Born on January 15, 2018, Chicago (or Chi-Chi as she is affectionately called) has been melting hearts since the first time Kim Kardashian revealed her little princess to the world. Kim and Kanye have four children together: 10-month-old North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm West.

You can watch a Chicago West viral video with her from birth to age two in the following video player.

What do you think about Kim Kardashian West's latest video with Chicago West? Are you a fan of the Kardashian / Jenners and their children?

Some think that keeping up with the Kardashians It may end soon and the next show will focus on the Kar / Jenner kids. What you think?



