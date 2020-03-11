Cheltenham Festival: Ryanair Chase racer-to-racer guide to Thursday's race | Racing news

Frodon bets on a repeat victory at the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday, but appears to face a more difficult task than 12 months ago.

Bryony Frost's victory aboard the then-seven-year-old boy provided one of the highlights of last year's Festival, with his post-race interview bringing a small tear to the eyes of the toughest gambler.

Twelve months later, he faces a smaller group of rivals, and will likely shoot for the same price, but there is a new challenger at the forefront of the market that could well be a tough nut to crack.

Read on for our guide on the Ryanair Chase course …

A PLUS TARD (Jockey: Rachael Blackmore; Coach: Henry De Bromhead)

Recent form: 21-321

One of the most impressive Festival winners I remember when I played with the Close Brothers Handicap Chase last season and he continued his progress through the ranks with an excellent victory over the exaggerated horse Chacun Pour Soi right after Christmas once again after from the last fence. It is not surprising to see him at the head of the market and boasts an obvious favorite opportunity. Rating: 10/10

Image:

Frodon (right) follows Aso, jumping last in the chase of Ryanair



ASO (Jockey: Charlie Deutsch; Coach: Venetia Williams)

Recent form: 62-354

He's still a money spinner for connections, but he hasn't managed to put his head forward for 14 months and this seems like an unlikely place to end that streak. He finished second behind Frodon last year, but it's hard to see him beat that rival due to his less-than-impressive form since then. Rating: 4/10

DUC DES GENIEVRES (Jockey: Robbie Power; Coach: Willie Mullins)

Recent form: -3482F

He made the most of a weak Arkle to claim the glory of Grade 1 at last year's Festival, but he has predictably not advanced since that exhibition (albeit dominant). He ran well behind Bun Doran in another disappointing Grade 2 at Christmas, but he comes here after a Leopardstown crash and isn't someone to trust too much. Rating: 4/10

Image:

Bryony Frost's biggest professional victory came in last year's edition of this race.



FRODON (Jockey: Bryony Frost; Coach: Paul Nicholls)

Recent form: 11-331

One of the top 2019 artists, winning this race to bring Bryony Frost the greatest success of his burgeoning career. Twelve months later, Frodon enters the race in a slightly less attractive way, but he won again at Kempton in January and remains a key player on a track he clearly loves (five wins here in fences in total). Rating: 8/10

MIN (Jockey: Paul Townend; Coach: Willie Mullins)

Recent form: 51-212

He has been an admirable servant to Mullins' backyard for what seems like an eternity now, and this nine-year-old retains his skill based on a Punchestown victory and second to Chacun Pour Soi in Leopardstown last month. However, this uphill finish could test their resistance given the likely strong pace that could even help establish. Rating: 7/10

Image:

Riders Onthe Storm is undefeated in three races for Nigel Twiston-Davies



RIDERS IN THE STORM (Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies; Coach: Nigel Twiston-Davies)

Recent form: FP-111

Possibly lucky to win the Ascot Chase last time, but he moved entirely to Naunton this season, winning all three of his races for his new yard since arriving from Ireland. However, this is his most difficult test so far, and there would be concerns about Cheltenham after his fall (and overall sloppy jump) at last year's Close Brothers Chase. Rating: 6/10

SAN CALVADOS (Jockey: Gavin Sheehan; Coach: Harry Whittington)

Recent form: 37-142

The last four races have come to Cheltenham with a mixed bag of fortunes, but his most recent race at Paddy Power Chase was probably the best, and he showed that he stays on this journey. He carried a lot of weight that day, but this is still an abrupt improvement in class and was discovered in Grade 1 earlier. Rating: 5/10

Image:

Shattered Love was a winner of the Cheltenham Festival in 2018



Shattered Love (Jockey: Mark Walsh; Coach: Gordon Elliott)

Recent form: -51732

Regular visitor to the Festival and emerged victorious at the JLT Novices Chase in 2018 before failing to get the extended ride when he faced last year's Gold Cup. He's run a couple of decent races this year, even when it was the second time Chris & # 39; s Dream last time, and could offer a bit of value here for the leading connections. Rating: 7/10

VERDICT:

Conditions should be almost ideal for the favorite favorite ONE MORE AFTERNOON and he is a safe selection for this contest despite my almost complete love relationship with one of his main rivals, Frodon. Bryony Frost's mascot will undoubtedly try to force the pace again and he will surely run a great race, but he will be vulnerable to a horse with a foot turn as potential as the national team. Among the highest priced runners, I like the chances that the only mare, Shattered Love, will outperform her.