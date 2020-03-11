Cheltenham Festival: Ferny Hollow gives Willie Mullins the 10th victory of Champion Bumper | Racing news

Ferny Hollow arrived with a late rattle to deny Willie Mullins, a stable companion of Appreciate It, the victory in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 11/1 shot victory, which was guided home by Paul Townend, was tenth in the race for Mullins, who has dominated the competition since it was first run in 1992.

It was the first victory of the week for Mullins, who was forced to withdraw one of his stable stars, Chacun Pour Soi, from the Champion of Queen Mother Chase after it was discovered that he had an abscess in his foot on Wednesday morning .

Appreciate it, sent 15/8 favorites, crossed the head on the home turn, but was soon challenged by the third Queens Brook (6/1) and then by Ferny Hollow, a horse that was once very strong before changing the tactics to keep up, as I was in this race.

And it was a powerful turnaround that Ferny Hollow found in the last furlong to put clean air between him and his most imagined stable companion.