Cheltenham Festival: Envoi Allen heats Irish hearts with the easy victory of Ballymore | Racing news

Envoi Allen, widely classified as the Irish banker of the week, landed properly in the obstacle of the Ballymore novices to open the second day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The 4/6 favorite, ridden by Davy Russell, climbed the hill to claim the Grade 1 award, beating his stable Gordon Elliott partner, Easywork, in second place.

Russell had to shake the favorite between the last two flights, and briefly seemed to be in trouble while Easywork (12/1) struggled with long-time leader The Big Getaway in the lead.

But there was no doubt that Envoi Allen once Russell became serious with him, jumped to the head in the last obstacle and had a lot in hand by the time the finish line arrived.

Easywork worked well in the second, four and a half drifting lengths, and he moved away from third place The Big Getaway (9/1) when Irish runners filled all three places.

Russell said: "Fantastic, it's a wonderful horse. It's great to be associated with him."

