Cheltenham Festival day three tips: Faugheen can knock down the house | Racing news

Two days and we are sitting pretty. Easysland's victory kept us ahead on Wednesday, a day tinged with frustration as we were inches away from getting a 16/1 double when Minella Indo was somehow hit by Champ late.

Those who bet with their hearts over their heads are usually the best clients of bookmakers. And many will accuse me of going with my heart to advise an investment on the possibilities of FAUGHEEN (5/1 with Sky Bet) at Marsh Novices & # 39; Chase at 1:30 but there is enough force in the form book to back up his credentials despite his aging limbs.

The 2015 Champion Hurdle winner left late to switch to fences, but even at the great age of 12, he claimed two Grade Ones this season, including the favorite Samcro beating in Limerick.

Yes, you will have to challenge a pretty forceful stat of the 18 horses to run in a Graded Cheltenham Festival chase at the age of 12 or older that has been hit, including characters like Cue Card, Kauto Star, Sizing Europe and Moscow Flyer, but Faugheen seems like a horse completely in love with the game judged by its current form. His prominent career style suits this career and Willie Mullins would not be risking his crown jewel if he were not 100% certain that justice could be done. However, I will enter with only winning bets, of course a blowout is possible.

The Paddy Power Stayers hurdle at 3:30 revolves around whether or not Paisley Park shows up. He is a superstar in the Stays division, but he is priced according to the odds. You don't need me to tell you that he will most likely go to hell: it's a no-bet race for me, since it's hard to find an angle.

Paul Townend and Faugheen win at Leopardstown



RIDERS IN THE STORM (8/1 with Sky Bet) looks tailor-made for a test like the Ryanair Chase at 2:50 and has the engine to annoy the two Irish market leaders, A Plus Tard and Min. The absence of notable performances from Cheltenham is a slight concern, but at the recommended prices, I am willing to let it go.

Nigel Twiston-Davies has turned this horse around this season, culminating in a valiant effort by winning the Grade One Ascot Chase the last time. A below-average Cyrname was among the horses beaten that day and I was captivated by how the team kept their canter in the final stages after running at a furious pace with running back Paul Nicholls. If that race hasn't left a mark, you're about to scream and Twiston-Davies has plenty of experience preparing one for the big day at Cheltenham.

No matter how hard I try, I just couldn't escape the claims of SIMPLY THE BETS (7/2 with Sky Bet) at the Brown Advisory Handicap Chase at 4:10. Giving such a low price at a competitive disadvantage like this generally runs counter to my betting philosophy, but there aren't many dangers to this progressive rookie despite the huge field. He runs prominently, something that is absolutely crucial to racing on this journey, he jumps well and the form of his victory at Cheltenham earlier this season was frankly franked by Imperial Aura on Tuesday. You have a good chance and I will only win.

I also want to endorse last year's winner. SIRUH DU LAC (1/16 with Sky Bet)

I was looking for prices for this boy to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup earlier this season, such is the great esteem that I have for him: he has all the credentials to go to the top. However, his season has not gone as planned, reaching the BetVictor Gold Cup in November after an unusual display. A bone injury was subsequently found to explain the failure and, although he has been off the track ever since, a horse with his natural ability and taste for this track simply cannot go unsupported at his current prices.

Stakeout plan:

* Discipline is absolutely key to making the Festival hopefully profitable and enjoyable. Four days of play on words is hard work and the emotions will run high and low on the Cheltenham roller coaster. Stick to your plan, just bet what you can afford to lose and never chase after taking a bad hit. With all the excitement building, it's easy to forget to enjoy the show. It is one more year before everything starts again; remember to enjoy the trip.