Cheltenham Festival: Champ returns back to Earth RSA Chase under Barry Geraghty | Racing news

Champ took victory from the jaws of defeat by beating Minella Indo in an exciting final for the RSA Insurance Novice Hunt at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 4/1 shot, which represents the same Nicky Henderson / Barry Geraghty / JP McManus team that won Tuesday's Epatante Obstacle Champion, was reserved for third place on the last fence.

But a mistake by leader Minella Indo, who stopped all his momentum, and Allaho ran out of gas up the hill gave Champ the chance to gain ground as the line approached.

And, on a trip reminiscent of AP McCoy in the same colors at Wichita Lineman in 2009, Geraghty raised his mount to the front with 20 yards remaining and won by a long.

Minella Indo (3/1) held on for second place under Rachael Blackmore with the well-backed 5/2 Allaho third.

He was the third winner of the week for coach Henderson, who also won the opening obstacle of the Supreme Novices on Tuesday with the exciting Shishkin.