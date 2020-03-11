Cheltenham Festival: Aramax lifts Boodles Juvenile Hurdle and gives JP McManus the fifth winner of the week | Racing news

Aramax gave JP McManus a fourth winner on Champion Chase Day and a fifth of the week by claiming youth obstacle Boodles under Mark Walsh.

The 2/15 shot, which gave coach Gordon Elliott a double on Wednesday, came to the fore in the home swing of what had become a messy run.

Suddenly he appeared on the scene traveling very powerfully running to the second last flight, but it had to be tough in the end, as David Pipe's Night Edition came with a timely execution by Tom Scudamore.

However, it was Aramax who found more in the final stages to continue and win for a long time from second place 16/1.

Saint D & # 39; Oroux just took third place on the line with 14/1 ahead of Recent Revelations, another of Elliott's riders, who returned the same price.

McManus had previously tasted victory with Champ, Dame De Compagnie and Easysland, but was also disappointed by Champion Chase favorite Defi Du Seuil, behind the fourth of five runners.

The owner's famous green and gold silks were also victorious in Tuesday's Champion Hurdle with Epatante, meaning five winners the week before mid-festival.

Elliott said: "I was very happy, Mark had a beautiful space all the time and he jumped in and did everything right. He was concerned about the terrain, but it is good to win the race."

"This is a good horse, it moves forward and it is the right path. We thought it was the right race. He just does what he has to do, but we are very happy because he has won the race."