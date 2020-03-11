Charlie Sheen denies accusations of raping Corey Haim on Lucas's set – again

%MINIFYHTMLf0fcea742d3d68bcf9f525da9cb744b711% %MINIFYHTMLf0fcea742d3d68bcf9f525da9cb744b712%

Charlie Sheen denies the accusations that he raped Corey Haim on the set of the 1986 film Luke, again. The accusations first arose in 2017, when the former friend and mutual actor of Corey Haim and Corey Feldman, Dominic Brascia, went to the National Enquirer with the story of Haim's rape. The report was shocking and, at that time, Corey Feldman remained silent. He has always stated that the reason he did not mention the names (apart from giving testimony from the Los Angeles Police Department in 1993 that Jon Grissom had bothered him), was due to legal reasons and the statute of limitations. Charlie Sheen took legal action against the Nationale Enquirer for directing the history of Dominick Brascia: the two sides reached an agreement.

Dominick Brascia declared the following to the National Enquirer in a report that was published on November 8, 2017.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed‘ Lucas. He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said that after it happened, Sheen got cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to waste time again, Charlie was not interested.

At the time of the alleged event, Charlie Sheen was 19 years old and Corey Haim was only 13 years old. Corey Feldman prepared the meeting in his documentary.

Charlie Sheen, HIV positive, raped Corey Haim, 13, a shocking statement! https://t.co/7DQ9w2CZJy pic.twitter.com/TXIE4yxCzU – National Enquirer (@NatEnquirer) November 8, 2017

The National Enquirer stated that he spoke with multiple sources that verified the history of Dominick Brascia. In the documentary by Corey Feldman My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys, more people approached and said that Corey Haim had entrusted them that Charlie Sheen had sexually abused him, including Corey Feldman's ex-wife and mother of Corey Feldman's son, Zen, Susannah Sprague.

Corey Feldman stated the following in the movie.

"He told me:" Charlie leaned me between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anyone could have passed, anyone could have seen it & # 39; ”.

Charlie Sheen issued a statement Tuesday morning once again, denying claims that he sexually abused Corey Haim. He issued it through the Huffington Post. This is the statement as reported by HuffPo.

"These sick, twisted and extravagant allegations never occurred." He also stated that he expects people to consider "what (Haim) Judy Haim's mother has to say."

"These sick, twisted and extravagant allegations never occurred," the actor told HuffPost. Https://t.co/uIvbwEJAbt – HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 10, 2020

Judy Haim appeared in Dr. Oz in 2017 to address the charges against Charlie Sheen. She stated that Corey Haim was only sexually abused once, by Dominick Brascia. Police reports were never filed in any of the cases.

Charlie Sheen was referring to the times Judy Haim talked about the abuse of Corey Haim. You can watch a video clip of that interview below.

Did you watch the innovative documentary by Corey Feldman? My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys?

What do you think of the accusations against Charlie Sheen?



