Charges: Itayvia Lloyd "broke,quot; before throwing the boy with autism off the balcony – Up News Info

A Twin Cities mother told investigators that she pushed her 11-year-old son off the balcony of her fourth-floor apartment on Monday because she was furious and lashed out at her disabled son.

The thirty-three-year-old Itayvia Lloyd of St. Paul is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, according to court documents filed in Ramsey County. She was also charged earlier this week with two counts of assaulting a peace officer for allegedly trying to hit an officer who arrested him and spit in the face of another person while in jail.

The boy thrown from the balcony is expected to survive, although police say he suffered serious injuries to his legs and face. He is expected to undergo multiple surgeries while he recovers.

"This is certainly one of the most tragic cases that has happened during my time," John Choi, the Ramsey County District Attorney, said in a statement. "It breaks my heart for this 11-year-old boy who is recovering from his massive injuries and for this family, including the mother accused of attempted murder."

According to a criminal complaint, responding officers found the boy, described as autistic and nonverbal, in the courtyard of the apartment building in the 700 block of Hampden Avenue. A person who called 911 thought he had jumped off the balcony. The boy's legs appeared to be broken, and blood was pouring from his mouth. When an emergency responder prepared the boy's neck, he felt the boy's jaw collapse and crack.

Officers found Lloyd, the boy's mother, in her fourth-floor apartment, naked in the bathtub. Her 6-year-old son had opened the door. When Lloyd was asked about what happened to her 11-year-old son, she did not respond. Officers arrested her, noting that her attitude "completely changed,quot; as they headed downtown.

In an initial interview with investigators, Lloyd spoke inconsistently and disjointedly, tearing up papers, yelling at officers, and taking off his clothes, the complaint says. He allegedly admitted to lifting his son from his bunk and throwing him off the balcony.

"I threw that boy off that balcony," he said, according to reports. "It really fell. Really."

Investigators spoke to Lloyd's 6-year-old son, who said his mother confessed to him that he threw his brother off the balcony. The boy reported that the episode occurred after a fight between Lloyd and the children's stepmother. The 6-year-old boy was placed in protective custody.

The children's stepmother, who had been in a relationship with Lloyd for three years, was also interviewed. She said Lloyd was acting "out of his mind,quot; on Monday morning, but denied that the two had been fighting. The stepmother said she found the 11-year-old boy on the floor under the balcony and stayed with him until the doctors arrived.

In a second interview with police on Tuesday, Lloyd told investigators that his behavior in the previous interview was an act. She said she was enraged by a fight she had with her partner when she "broke up,quot; and pushed her son off the balcony.

She told investigators raising her son had only been difficult and admitted that he let her infuriate her son because of his disabilities. She said she wished heaven was the boy's home. When asked if he was trying to kill him, Lloyd said, "Yes, but I want my baby here," says the complaint.

If convicted of the attempted murder charge, Lloyd faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. His bond was set at $ 500,000. She made her first appearance in court on Wednesday morning.