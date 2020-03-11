Challenge Cup: Toronto Wolfpack stuns the Huddersfield Giants | Rugby League News





Toronto's Ricky Leutele scores his second attempt against Huddersfield

Ricky Leutele scored the only attempts of the game as Toronto Wolfpack became the first team to reach the sixth round of the Challenge Cup thanks to an 18-0 victory over the Huddersfield Giants on Wednesday.

Leutele landed twice in the first 10 minutes to put Canadians on their way to a first Super League club victory and earn a place in Monday's New York draw alongside the top eight clubs of 2019.

The victory, which followed six consecutive losses at the start of his inaugural Super League season, was achieved without former All Black Sonny Bill Williams and former England striker Jon Wilkin, while head coach Brian McDermott chose to keep three of their four exchanges. players on the bench for the full 80 minutes.

The Wolfpack was buoyed by the return of center Chase Stanley for his first appearance of the season after a delayed return from Australia and especially the confrontation Joe Mellor, who excelled on his return from a four-game absence with a hand injury. .

Huddersfield is flying high in the Super League with four wins in his first five games, all away from home, but they were brought down to earth five days after beating champions St Helens on their own turf.

Two conversions and three penalties by Gareth O & # 39; Brien went to Samoa Leutele's international double.

Jake Wardle is enveloped by the Toronto defense

Also Wednesday night Dewsbury Rams they reserved their place in the fifth round with a 22-16 away win in the championship Whitehaven in their postponed fourth round clash.

The Rams now face League One team Newcastle Thunder on Sunday.