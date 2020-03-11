CDOT and CSP ask drivers to slow down through I-25 South Gap project

Drivers passing the Interstate 25 South Gap project south of Castle Rock are going too fast and too reckless, so the Colorado State Patrol is going to crack down.

Starting March 12, the speed limit will drop to 55 miles per hour from 60, and state patrol pilots will enforce traffic laws from the sky.

The state patrol issued 2,074 traffic citations between September 1, 2018 and August 31, an increase of 49% over the same period last year, according to data provided by CSP. Of those 2,074, 719 were issued for careless driving, 71 were speeding between five and nine miles above the speed limit, 646 were speeding between 10 and 19 miles, and 298 were speeding between 20 and 39 miles more.

The construction project on the 18-mile stretch between Castle Rock and Monument began on September 4, 2018.

Accidents have also increased during the construction period, although the state patrol did not provide them. The main cause of accidents are closely watched vehicles, state patrol Major Tim Keaton said at a news conference on Wednesday. That bad habit falls under sloppy driving, and the state patrol issued 719 fines for sloppy driving between September 1, 2018 and August 31, an increase of 61% over the same period last year.

Drivers must make room for a car among other vehicles for every 10 mph they drive, Keaton said.

Because the road is narrow and often congested in the work zone, soldiers may not be able to chase down a dangerous driver and cite him, Keaton said. But planes with a unique camera system can fly overhead and track how fast a driver travels through the work zone. Pilots can communicate with soldiers on the ground by radio and tell them what type of car to look for and where to look for it at the end of the work zone.

The work area is marked with two points on the road where pilots know how to start and stop drivers. If they see a car go too fast or drive recklessly before it enters the work zone, drivers can measure their speed using cameras and a GPS system, Keaton said.

Soldier Nate Reid, one of the pilots flying over the construction zone, said that when two people are on the plane, the pilot can look out the window at dangerous drivers, and the co-pilot uses the camera to zoom in and out and track the vehicle.

"We can't necessarily see the make and model, but we can see that it's a truck or something," Reid said. "Most of the time we can distinguish color, depending on how the light flickers against it."

Drivers can also text "I25GAP,quot; to 21000 before taking a trip through the work zone to verify road conditions.

"Pay attention," said Keaton. "You owe it to yourself, your family, and all the other users on that road with you."