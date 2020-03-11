Home Local News CDC Sends Minnesota $ 10 Million for COVID-19 Response – Up News...

CDC Sends Minnesota $ 10 Million for COVID-19 Response – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>CDC Sends Minnesota $ 10 Million for COVID-19 Response - WCCO
%MINIFYHTMLf556f4849a263ed818fdddb6d20c8dc011% %MINIFYHTMLf556f4849a263ed818fdddb6d20c8dc012%
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCCO) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending millions of dollars to states across the country, including Minnesota, for the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Wednesday, the CDC announced that the State of Minnesota will receive $ 10,048,123.80 to support its response to the coronavirus. The state previously received $ 500,000 from the CDC.

A breakdown by state is available here.

%MINIFYHTMLf556f4849a263ed818fdddb6d20c8dc013%%MINIFYHTMLf556f4849a263ed818fdddb6d20c8dc014%

Cases confirmed by the state increased to five on Wednesday, with one in Ramsey County and another in Olmsted County.

%MINIFYHTMLf556f4849a263ed818fdddb6d20c8dc015% %MINIFYHTMLf556f4849a263ed818fdddb6d20c8dc016%

EXTRA WEB: Up News Info Coronavirus Resource Page

The University of Minnesota also announced that it will suspend all classroom classes until at least the beginning of April.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©