CDC Sends Minnesota $ 10 Million for COVID-19 Response – Up News Info

– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending millions of dollars to states across the country, including Minnesota, for the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Wednesday, the CDC announced that the State of Minnesota will receive $ 10,048,123.80 to support its response to the coronavirus. The state previously received $ 500,000 from the CDC.

A breakdown by state is available here.

Cases confirmed by the state increased to five on Wednesday, with one in Ramsey County and another in Olmsted County.

EXTRA WEB: Up News Info Coronavirus Resource Page

The University of Minnesota also announced that it will suspend all classroom classes until at least the beginning of April.