Catelynn Lowell Talks plans to have more children with Tyler Baltierra and dishes to renew their vows!

During a new interview, Catelynn Lowell talked about having more children with her husband, Tyler Baltierra and more! The Teen Mom star revealed the number of children the two want to have in total, in addition to talking about the new season of the reality show!

The celebrity did not hesitate to make fun of her fans about what they can expect in future episodes, revealing that there will be many important moments presented on the camera, including the two renewing their votes.

As mentioned earlier, the two are not against adding more members to the family at some time in the future.

This is what Catelynn shared with HollywoodLife in a new interview.

‘There are plans for more children. I mean, not right now because Vaeda just turned one year old. Then, we will wait a little longer and eventually we will have one more and then we will have finished completely. We will be done, "she said.

Then he went on to talk about the trailer of the new season and the renewal of his vows, saying: & # 39; Yes, it was my idea to surprise Tyler and it was only because, well, we … During our honeymoon we spent it in Hawaii and then everyone saw the year we had before with the separation and the two working in our relationship. So, obviously we leave the other side and we are doing really well. "

Catelynn mentioned that it was mainly his idea to do this and described it as a kind of "engagement ceremony,quot;, even though they are already very committed to each other.

The reality show stars have been together for no less than 13 years!

Then he explained that it was more a way of having a new beginning and leaving behind his turbulent past.



