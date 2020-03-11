Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra – Here is the secret of their successful relationship according to the Teen Mom star!

There is no doubt that Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have also had their difficult times as a couple, but in the end they made it work! That said, Teen Mom fans know they have been together for no less than 13 years in an industry where couples separate all the time when things get tough.

So what is your secret? The reality TV star revealed how and why their marriage is so successful even after so many years and so many obstacles they have faced.

Catelynn opened up about the fact that the two learned to really choose to "work,quot; in their relationship.

The two have been together for no less than 13 years and have been married since 2015 and are still strong.

It turns out that it takes a lot of conscious work to have a successful marriage and that includes going to therapy!

Catelynn shared with HollywoodLife in a new interview that I think I think to choose that person every day and choose him, I will work on this no matter what it costs in life. In addition, we have done a lot of therapy. We have performed many therapies for couples, but also many individual therapies. I think that the most important thing in relationships is communication, trust and learning of how to express your needs and things that you want to change in a healthy way. For us to reach this point, it has taken a lot of therapy. "

As you will remember, the couple took a short break, even living separately, but still, they continued working to fix things.

‘There will always be obstacles along the way with any relationship, be it your husband or wife or friends or any relationship. There will always be things you will have to go through. I think that being married and that relationship, yes, is choosing to work on it even when it becomes difficult because it is possible, "said the teenage mom to the same media outlet.



