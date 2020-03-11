Cardi B reveals that the coronavirus threat has scared her

Even Cardi B has been feeling the effects of the coronavirus. Entertainment Tonight recently picked up an Instagram post from rapper Invasion of Privacy in which she revealed that she was genuinely concerned about the United States and the recent deaths in the nation.

This comes on the heels of the news that the Cannes Film Festival may also close its event for the year, although, for the time being, it is still scheduled as usual. Regardless of the fate of other events, the 27-year-old rapper is a little anxious.

On her IG account, the rapper, while wearing a bikini along with a chain dress on top, panicked from the illness. Cardi B addressed the "government,quot;, stating that she does not know what the coronavirus is and that she does not understand how it came from Wuhan, China, but it is now affecting her tour.

Cardi B told her millions of followers, "I'm not even going to face it. A bitch is scared," before saying she was completely "panicked." She added that she was "very scared,quot; and would soon begin storing necessities, mainly food.

According to Entertainment Tonight, so far there have been an estimated 1,000 cases in the United States and several dozen deaths. Events like SXSW and Coachella have directly postponed or canceled dates.

So far, the reaction of celebrities has been equally cautious, including Gwyneth Paltrow, who posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she was wearing an expensive facial mask.

As previously reported, a collection of artists and festivals either postponed their shows or permanently canceled them. Earlier this week, artist Ciara revealed that she was canceling her show in her hometown.

Ad

Justin Bieber, who has just dropped his new record in about five years, Changes, including the single, "Yummy,quot;, he had to change the venues of four concerts from stadiums to arenas, due to the sale of tickets. In addition, some countries in particular have been more affected than others, as Italy is under emergency closure to thwart the spread of the disease.



Post views:

0 0