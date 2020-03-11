Cannes Film Festival could be canceled this year due to coronavirus

The Guardian recently reported on comments from Cannes Film Festival President Pierre Lescure, who said that if the coronavirus condition worsens worldwide, he and organizers will have to cancel the festival.

During a conversation with Le Figaro, Pierre Lescure argued that he and the festival organizers remain optimistic that the "peak of the epidemic,quot; will occur later this month, or in April, that way they will breathe much easier. situation.

That said, however, they will cancel the event if it continues to get worse. Last Sunday, the French government banned events in which 1,000 or more people were scheduled to join. Your hope in doing this is to thwart the spread of the flu.

Fans of the Cannes Film Festival know it is supposed to start on May 12 and hope to attract around 40,000 attendees. On Monday, Europe's number one film festival said the event would continue as originally scheduled.

Lescure also turned to the festival's insurance policy after a Variety report claimed they had no option to cover the spread of infectious disease. Lescure claimed that the insurance policy was "peanut,quot;, after revealing that the amount would only be around € 2 million.

The Cannes Film Festival reportedly has several ways to raise funds, including corporate sponsorship and public funding. Lescure stated that the festival is ready to face at least a year without income, without worrying about significant financial losses.

As most know, this occurs after a number of artists have canceled performances at some of the most popular festivals of the year. Yesterday, it was suggested that even Coachella would postpone the dates, however, it was never confirmed by an official spokesperson.

Additionally, a report earlier this week suggested that Justin Bieber had to downgrade four stadium concerts to arenas due to a shortage of ticket sales. In other words, there were not enough seats to justify the use of a stadium, rather than an arena.



