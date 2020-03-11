Cambridge police look for a man who was exhibited at the Cambridgeside Gallery

A man who was believed to be in his 70s entered a store in CambridgeSide Galleria, approached two young girls and exposed himself with what was apparently a sex toy, Cambridge police said in a Tweet asking the public for help Identify the suspect.

LOOKING FOR ASSISTANCE: #CambMA PD is looking to identify a suspect involved in an incident of indecent exposure over the weekend. Sunday at approx. 6: 09p, a man in his 70s entered a CambridgeSide Place clothing store and then approached two girls. pic.twitter.com/Xkv4Nu6dd3 – Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) March 10, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLcdc3278ed98b1150109a261a3aeb73a411% %MINIFYHTMLcdc3278ed98b1150109a261a3aeb73a412%

Officers posted surveillance images of the man walking through the store at the mall in 100 Cambridgeside Place, where tThe incident of indecent exposure occurred around 6:09 p.m. on Sunday.

After drawing the girls' attention and reportedly exposing himself with what the police think is a sex toy, the man left the store around 6:15 p.m.

"At the time of the incident, the white suspect wore glasses, a black jacket, gray shirt, beige khaki pants and gray sneakers," police said in a press release. "He's a little bald with gray hair."

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect should contact the Social and Family Justice Section of the Cambridge Police Department at 857-235-2457.