Cambridge police look for a man who was exhibited at the Cambridgeside Gallery

A man who was believed to be in his 70s entered a store in CambridgeSide Galleria, approached two young girls and exposed himself with what was apparently a sex toy, Cambridge police said in a Tweet asking the public for help Identify the suspect.

Officers posted surveillance images of the man walking through the store at the mall in 100 Cambridgeside Place, where tThe incident of indecent exposure occurred around 6:09 p.m. on Sunday.

After drawing the girls' attention and reportedly exposing himself with what the police think is a sex toy, the man left the store around 6:15 p.m.

"At the time of the incident, the white suspect wore glasses, a black jacket, gray shirt, beige khaki pants and gray sneakers," police said in a press release. "He's a little bald with gray hair."

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect should contact the Social and Family Justice Section of the Cambridge Police Department at 857-235-2457.

