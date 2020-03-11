California will not appeal the T-Mobile-Sprint case, allowing the merger to continue

The California attorney general's office announced Wednesday that it would not appeal a federal court decision approving the $ 26 billion T-Mobile and Sprint merger. In an agreement with California, the companies made a handful of promises, such as the creation of new low-cost mobile plans and jobs in the state.

Under the terms of the agreement, the new T-Mobile, as the combined company is called, must now make available low-cost mobile plans in California over the next five years, including a $ 15 per month 2GB plan and a $ 25 per month 5GB plan. You must offer 100 GB of free high-speed Internet service and a Wi-Fi wireless connection device to 10 million low-income households that are currently without access for five years. The agreement also requires that the New T-Mobile create about 1,000 new jobs in the state and keep those that already exist there.

"Our coalition vigorously challenged the T-Mobile / Sprint telecommunications merger because of concerns that it would frustrate competition and leave consumers with higher prices," said Attorney General Xavier Becerra. "The most important thing is that today's agreement ensures new jobs and protections for vulnerable consumers, and extends access to telecommunications services for our most underserved and rural communities."

Last year, about a dozen state attorney generals sued to block the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint. As the dates of the January court approached, states like Colorado abandoned their claims, opting to reach an out-of-court settlement for advantages such as increased connectivity and promises of company employment.

In February, the judge of the Southern District of New York, Victor Marrero, rejected the argument of the states that a merger between T-Mobile and Sprint would decrease competition in the mobile market and would make the prices of consumer plans increase with time. That lawsuit was addressed by the attorney generals of California and New York. Shortly after Marrero's decision was announced, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that his office would not appeal the case.

“After an exhaustive analysis, New York decided not to move forward with an appeal in this case. Instead, we hope to work with all parties to ensure that consumers get the best possible price and service, that networks develop throughout our state and that well-paid jobs are created here in New York, "James said in a statement on last month.

Incoming T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said last month that his deal with Sprint could be closed on April 1, 2020. T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The verge