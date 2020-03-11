California AG rejects T-Mobile-Sprint merger challenge

NEW YORK, NY. – The California attorney general said Wednesday that the state will not appeal the decision of a judge approving the purchase of Sprint for $ 26.5 billion from T-Mobile.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra and New York Attorney General Letitia James led a coalition of 14 state attorney generals who filed a lawsuit to stop the deal. They had argued that eliminating a major wireless company would harm consumers by reducing competition and adding billions of dollars in costs through higher phone bills.

The companies said the agreement would benefit consumers by helping companies build a better next-generation 5G wireless network than everyone could do alone. A federal judge in New York sided with the companies in February. New York decided not to appeal a few days later.

Becerra will hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce an agreement with the companies.

The merger has been approved by the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission. As part of their agreement with the federal government, T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to establish the satellite television company Dish as a new cellular competitor, although it will be much smaller.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., must still approve the Department of Justice agreement. A California public services board has not approved the agreement yet.

T-Mobile has said it expects to close the deal as soon as April 1. His agreement with Sprint would create a new wireless giant that is about the size of AT,amp;T and Verizon.