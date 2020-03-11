Byron Jones, the highest paid CB in NFL history? Jets, eagles should avoid a big green mistake

%MINIFYHTML4cc25a8680ffc672a31e727b31b6f7ec11% %MINIFYHTML4cc25a8680ffc672a31e727b31b6f7ec12%

Byron Jones is the best cornerback in the free agency of the NFL 2020. The Jets and the Eagles could use cornerbacks to improve their defenses. That doesn't mean it makes sense that neither team pays what Jones will reportedly cost to sign.

%MINIFYHTML4cc25a8680ffc672a31e727b31b6f7ec13% %MINIFYHTML4cc25a8680ffc672a31e727b31b6f7ec14%

According to supply and demand, Jones is expected to restore the corner market, earning a record $ 16 million to $ 18 million in annual salary, by NFL Media. That would be the best that the Dolphins gave Xavien Howard ($ 75.5 million in five years) in a contract extension last May.

%MINIFYHTML4cc25a8680ffc672a31e727b31b6f7ec15% %MINIFYHTML4cc25a8680ffc672a31e727b31b6f7ec16%

Jones, the Cowboys first-round pick in 2015, has become a man of sound coverage after passing security in 2018. He has combined his size well (6-1, 200 pounds) and star athletics of track to contain the receivers. He was named Pro Bowler and All-Pro of the second team in 2018, after a strong 2019.

That said, he is also reaching his 28-year season and has only two interceptions in his career. Pro Football Focus had seven cornerbacks in its ranking of the 100 best players for the 2019 season. Jones was not one of them.

FREE NFL AGENCY:

The 10 worst contracts of the last 10 years.

The best corner signing during the free agency period last year was Stephen Nelson, whom the Steelers got for a relative deal of $ 25.5 million for three years. Richard Sherman (49ers), Stephon Gilmore (Patriots) and Casey Hayward (Chargers) have also turned out to be good free agent values ​​for their teams.

Jones is good, but his game does not deserve to be paid significantly more than all the players mentioned above, even if he considers inflated market value and a higher wage limit at stake. He is not a transcendent player in defense, more solid than spectacular.

Byron Jones https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1d/47/byron-jones-031120-getty-ftrjpg_h7brslzv1hr117w2vkm8gd2rl.jpg?t=-891894984,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Jets are reportedly cutting ties with cornerback Trumaine Johnson after paying him too much in free agency two years ago. The Eagles have their own warning story in their signing of Nnamdi Asomugha in 2012.

Most of the time, large corner contracts do not produce the desired returns, especially when there is an air of despair to reach an agreement. The Jaguars got a strong season from A.J. Bouye before changing it this offseason. The Redskins got an average game from Josh Norman before cutting him this offseason.

The Ravens got a productive Marcus Peters from the Rams in a mid-season exchange, but given their past volatility as a game maker that also tends to give up big plays, it is unlikely that Los Angeles will get the same performance after investing $ 42 million in three years in an extension of the December contract for the corner.

The Jets have a bad corner unit, but that includes both sides and its nickel pack. Jones can only do so much, especially because his top speed is also a big problem. Improving pressure on the QB should be a greater concern in New York than blocking more than a third of his available salary space on a player with limited ability to help his defense.

MORE FREE NFL AGENCY:

Ranking of the 50 best players available in 2020

The need is not so dire for the Eagles, even with Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills as pending free agents. Their young combination of curves performed better last season, and they need to be more worried about re-signing insurance (Rodney McLeod) and restructuring the other's agreement (Malcolm Jenkins). Elsewhere on the defensive, Philadelphia has big questions in the linebacker, and the depth of the first four must be addressed.

A large part of Jones's value that cannot be overlooked is his ability to play safely when necessary. But neither the Jets (Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye) nor the Eagles (McLeod and Jenkins) need much of that ability. Philadelphia (about $ 42 million) has even less capitalization space than New York (about $ 49 million). Paying so much to get Jones away from Dallas is not the best for either team.

Through all the great corner movements in recent years, only the Patriots, with movements calculated for Gilmore (in 2017) and Darrelle Revis (in 2014), accumulated a great search for free agents in the position in the Super rings Bowl.

Las Vegas, with a little more space at the top ($ 56 million) and operating with a much cheaper and younger defense, is the best team in a position to play big with Jones. Heck, the Cowboys, even with their need to pay Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, have enough space under the limit ($ 75 million) for Jones to work, but they're not willing to push the top of the market to keep it.

The Jets and the Eagles can't do anything to get Jones away from his main money. They just need to avoid being the ones who give it the big green.