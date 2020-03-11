Bryony Frost retains full faith in his 2019 Ryanair Chase hero, Frodon, as they prepare to defend their crown at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday.

Frost became the first rider to raise a Grade One title over jumps at the Festival by leading the castrated horse trained by Paul Nicholls to a quarter-and-quarter success after a game, a round of jumps in the front.

Although admitting the race is a more difficult task this year, with characters such as A Plus Tard by Henry de Bromhead and Min by Willie Mullins, among others, who provide stiff competition, Frost still believes that the eight-year-old can prevail.

"He A1 is screaming and it's bustling," he said.

"It's getting extremely conceited, everything you want from a horse that goes to one of the biggest races on the race calendar."

"Cheltenham is the heart of the National Hunt races, it is where the best of the best go and only the bravest go ahead."

"The opinions are that the race is tougher than last year, but with the Cheltenham Festival races, I don't think any of them are a gift."

With the intention of employing last year's proactive race style, Frost emphasized that a perfect round of fencing would be crucial to repeat the 2019 victory.

"You have to be more than brave and everything has to go well, that's the Festival," he said.

"Sometimes, in other races, you can miss one, or a little get stuck somewhere, and maybe you can come back. But in Cheltenham you can't make a mistake, you can't be delayed anywhere or the game is over."

"We are slightly transparent in our tactics, we have a great goal on our backs. Everyone knows what we are going to do, so we have to turn it on and try to keep 10 steps ahead to achieve it." As easy as possible

"We need a bit of luck, we need a lot of confidence, we need some courage and many people shout at us home. Can we do it again? We have to believe we can."

Frodon returned this season with wide margin losses in both Old Roan Chase in Aintree and Betfair Chase in Haydock.

He was subsequently diagnosed with ulcers and recovered after treatment to regain his shape by winning the second degree Convin Chase Silviniaco in Kempton in January.

Frost now reports that Frodon works as well at home as he did before the success of last year's fairy tale, and he can feel the trust between the team in the Nicholls Ditcheat playground.

She said: "It's in great order, the world is wishing again and definitely me too.

"In Kempton it was wonderful to have him back, obviously after we had the ulcers at the beginning of the season. What some people say now is that he is the horse he was last year."

"If there is anything I know before Thursday, it is that none of our camp, nor I, will question it."

Meanwhile, De Bromhead was delighted with A Plus Tard's victory over Chacun Pour Soi in Leopardstown in December

The Waterford County manager explained why the two horse races this winter have been shorter than this two-and-a-half-mile stretch, after his emphatic victory in the pursuit of disabled Close Brothers Novices on a similar trip at the Festival from last year.

"It's been good. I ran it more than two miles because I've always had this thing that is better left-handed than right and there weren't many options in more than two and a half years," said De Bromhead, who saddled Monalee to make it fourth. last year.

"I could not have done better than Christmas. We were planning to return to the Dublin Racing Festival, but I was worried that the terrain was not soft enough, I just needed something to stop and then a little."

Aso recedes into the distance after unable to see the three miles of King George VI Chase.

Venetia Williams's position only found Frodon too good 12 months ago and will wear blinders for the first time.

"He has not run since King George, but there are so few intermediate races and we did not want to go to Ascot Chase, since he did not run well in the last year, so he has been advancing at home," said coach Herefordshire.

"He will have flashing lights for the first time, just to try to eliminate distractions, that there are many at the Festival."

"He is now 10 years old and we cannot expect him to be at his best for many more years, but I hope he is competitive, since he generally runs well in Cheltenham."

Riders Onthe Storm is undefeated in three starts since joining Nigel Twiston-Davies, completing his hat-trick in a dramatic Ascot Chase.

Co-owner Carl Hinchy said: "The horse is in brilliant shape and is very well.

"I'm not having all this about him having a tough career at Ascot, that's absolute nonsense. If it's good enough, that's another matter."

"We have already won our Grade One and he is three out of three for us. We're just going to really enjoy it."

"When a horse is in an upward curve, you don't know when it will stop."