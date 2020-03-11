Bruins to play Sharks in empty sand on March 21 due to coronavirus

The San Jose Sharks announced Wednesday that their March 21 game against the Bruins will be played as scheduled at the SAP Center, but will be closed to the general public.

From this point on, it is the first Bruins game affected by the coronavirus.

"Admission to the games will be limited to local and visiting club staff, accredited media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff, and NHL officials," the Sharks said in a statement. .

Santa Clara County, where the SAP Center is located, is under a ban on assembly due to the outbreak, jin other counties and cities that have issued bans on large groups of people in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition to the Sharks-Bruins game, the Sharks-Canadiens game on March 19 and the Sharks-Coyotes game on March 29 will also be closed to the general public.

All three games will still be available through television broadcast.