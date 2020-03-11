Bruins breaks the streak of 9 consecutive Flyers victories after Rask's close

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Matt Grzelcyk and Patrice Bergeron scored, Tuukka Rask stopped 36 shots and the Boston Bruins beat Philadelphia 2-0 on Tuesday night to break the Flyers' nine-game winning streak.

%MINIFYHTML6be34dc61a8182530ca30ce101a594ed11% %MINIFYHTML6be34dc61a8182530ca30ce101a594ed12%

The Bruins (44-14-12) became the first team with 100 points this season and Rask picked up his 50th bleached in his career. Rask became the sixth active goalkeeper with at least 50 bleached. He has five this season.

Rusk blocked a Flyers offense that had scored at least three goals in each of his nine wins during the streak. They scored five goals four times since the streak began on February 18 against Columbus.

The Wells Fargo Center was almost full, even with concern about the coronavirus outbreak, for the most anticipated Flyers game of the season. If fans were afraid, they probably didn't show it before the game. They packed the bars in the waiting room, lined up to buy $ 13 turkey sticks and accepted their Flyers gift caps (from sand workers with rubber gloves, of course) without the gloom and the fatal atmosphere over the virus that has spoiled sports worldwide.

The Flyers had been absolutely sensational as they climbed the positions and fought with Washington for first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers had defeated the Bruins in a shooting in both games of the series this season, including a strange final in January when Brad Marchand of Boston surpassed the disc in the center ice in an attempted shooting. Gritty mocked the misstep before Tuesday's game by holding a picture of a large red arrow pointing toward a fenced disk while Marchand looked behind him.

The frivolity did not last long, and the Flyers absolutely hit Rask, taking 24 shots in the first two periods. Rask stood up on the net and got the mattress he needed late when Bergeron's shot of the circle seemed to deflect with a Flyers stick and entered by a 2-0 lead.

The Bruins made their way into Carter Hart, the first goalkeeper in NHL history under the age of 22 with two streaks of seven consecutive wins, at the end of the second. Grzelyck buried one from the spot for his fourth goal of the year and a 1-0 lead with 1:21 remaining in the second. At that time, the Flyers had surpassed the Bruins 21-13. Also at that point, Boston didn't care much.

Boston took the lead just moments after center Charlie Coyle dived into the ice and broke a pass to Kevin Hayes right in front of Rask who kept the game goalless. The Flyers had won at least nine consecutive games for the seventh time in franchise history.

Notes: The Wells Fargo Center said in a statement that it had "strengthened our already very rigorous sanitation processes and procedures throughout the arena,quot; and said "If you are a ticket holder who feels sick or has underlying health conditions, you should consider not attending. "Possible refunds or changes of tickets for the game due to health problems will be handled through the sand box office. … Flyers D Philippe Myers will miss approximately four weeks with a fractured kneecap on the right knee.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

The Flyers play Thursday at Tampa Bay.

Boston plays Friday in Buffalo.