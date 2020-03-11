Broken gas line feeds the fire house in East Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A house fire fueled by a broken gas line lit the night sky in East Los Angeles early Wednesday.

The fire was reported at approximately 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Dodds Circle in East Los Angeles. Firefighters arrived to find the hill house completely engulfed in flames.

It's unclear how the fire started, but it was fed in part by a broken gas line. Firefighters could not find the shut-off valve and had to wait for a gas company team to close the line in order to control the flames.

The fire did not spread to other houses, but it did cause a partial collapse of the roof. No injuries were reported.

"I think that house has been empty for a while, but people come in there, maybe just for fun," said neighbor Jaymie Mazzochi.

Firefighters say they have control of the fire, but are working with the gas company to make sure the gas is completely closed and the flames do not go out.