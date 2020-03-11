Brian Carney questions the ambitious plans of the New York Rugby League Club | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML7dedd1a61e6df2b31fe60a55c6afe07811% %MINIFYHTML7dedd1a61e6df2b31fe60a55c6afe07812%



















Look what Brian Carney said on Sky Sports News about the clubs in New York and Ottawa

Brian Carney is not convinced that the proposed New York rugby league club is able to fulfill the bold ambitions they have set for 2021.

Plans for the team were revealed on Tuesday, including the formation of a full-time team, play in the Challenge Cup and face three NRL clubs in friendlies at the Red Bull Arena before a planned entry into the British professional game in 2022 .

It came just one day after Ottawa Aces's place in League One was confirmed next year, but Sky Sports rugby league expert Carney says he had much more confidence in the immediate prospects of the Canadian team. than those declared by New York.

"I heard the press conference on Monday and Ottawa said they will be building slowly in the leagues, and if they have to spend a lot of time in League One or the Championship, they will, and they won. Don't go up to the Super League until they are ready." said Carney Sky sports news.

"I saw the New York press conference on Tuesday. They said they will operate a full-time squad next year, that's before they have a league to participate in."

"They said they will play in the Challenge Cup, that they will play three friendly matches against NRL clubs next February and that they will have 25 or 30 friendly matches next year."

"I will swim to New York towing a barrel of shark food behind me if any of that happens."

Carney was equally skeptical about Toronto Wolfpack when he first proposed his entry into the British configuration, but admits that he has since revalued his views after the club's rapid rise to the Super League only three seasons after joining the League One.

Eric Pérez, who played an important role in the launch of the Wolfpack, is now involved with the Aces project and Carney is impressed by the club's support of the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, owner of the League franchise Canadian Soccer City, Ottawa. Redblacks.

"With Toronto I went from skepticism to cautious optimism," Carney said. "The Ottawa side gained support from the Ottawa Sports Group."

"Eric Pérez, who helped found Toronto, now moved to Ottawa, has a great sports body that provides structural and financial support, so there is a lot of structure behind the offer of the Ottawa Aces."

North America needs & # 39; strategic plan & # 39;

While Carney is pleased to see the rugby league expand into new areas, he has asked the governing bodies of the sport to propose a coherent strategy for North America.

That means that the International Rugby League, the RFL and the Super League come together to decide what the long-term plan is instead of simply approving entry for new teams without a vision of what comes next.

"The only problem I have at the moment is that there is no strategic plan for North America," Carney said. "We have Toronto, with all the good they bring and all the problems associated with the club that is now in the foreground."

"We have Ottawa on top of that, but without the game as a whole, the international board, the Super League and the RFL, developing a strategic plan for New York."

"It seems to me that, because there are few barriers to entry to the rugby league game, someone with an idea can suddenly find a club and take it to the competition without thinking."