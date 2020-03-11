Brad Pitt is the last A-Lister to join Property Brothers' new Celebrity IOU renewal program

Jonathan and Drew Scott, also known as Property brothers – they have recruited some serious A-list talents for their new HGTV show, Celebrity IOU. The duo recently revealed that Brad Pitt will be joining them for an episode of their new series that features celebrities giving back to someone who is important to their life.

Jonathan Scott said during a recent episode of Tonight entertainment Pitt is "a brother of another mother's property," and Drew added that they all "have the same abs."

"A lot of people don't know that he is so interested in architecture," said Jonathan. "He's brilliant when it comes to the house. So the fact that he was part of our first episode of Celebrity IOU it's amazing ".

Jonathan admitted that when they were doing the demolition, Pitt hit him through the walls because he crushed them "as if it were nobody's business." The HGTV star said it was "great,quot; to see such a big star want to "come in and put their own hands on the job because they wanted to do this for someone they love."

In the first episode, Pitt helps his makeup artist, Jean Black, who has been with him for over 30 years. Jonathan Drew explained that Black is someone who has been with Pitt through thick and thin, and when you see them together it's almost like watching two kids having so much fun.

In addition to Fight club star, the Scott brothers have also participated Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy, How to escape murder Viola Davis Perfect tone alum Rebel Wilson, singer Michael Buble, and Avengers Jeremy Renner stars with his new project.

Jonathan claims McCarthy is "a lot of fun during demolition,quot; and is useful with power tools. He added that there was "nothing she was going away from."

Jonathan's girlfriend Zooey Deschanel doesn't appear to appear in the new series, but she did join Jonathan, Drew, and their sister Emily Deschanel for a recent episode of Carpool Karaoke: The series.

Jonathan and Zooey met last summer during an episode of Carpool Karaoke and they started dating soon after, and he says his parents are big fans of The new girl Actress. Jonathan Scott says Zooey Deschanel can literally never do anything wrong in his father's eyes, and his mother texted him saying Zooey is "perfect."

Jonathan and Drew Scott, plus Brad Pitt, to star in HGTV series premiere Celebrity IOU Monday, April 13.



