Boston Celtics beat Indiana Pacers to take the playoff spot | NBA News

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points when the Boston Celtics recovered after giving up a late lead to beat the Indiana Pacers and secure a spot in the playoffs Tuesday night.

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and Gordon Hayward recorded a double double with 27 points and 10 rebounds when visitor Boston Celtics recovered after giving up a late lead to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-111 on Tuesday night.

Hayward scored 13 points in the first quarter, which led the Celtics to an extension of 30-22 after the period. Boston kept Indiana within reach for much of the rest of the game, achieving 19 points ahead in the third quarter and 16 in the fourth.

The Victor Oladipo of the Pacers finished with 27 points and seven rebounds while TJ Warren added 22 points.

A three-point play by Domantas Sabonis gave Indiana a 107-104 with 2:14 remaining, the Pacers' first lead since scoring the game's opening basket. Sabonis finished with team highs of 28 points and nine rebounds.

Image:

Tatum controls possession during Boston's victory over Indiana



But with the Celtics losing 109-107, Tatum reached the edge for a dump that tied the game, and after a defensive stop, Marcus Smart put two of his 16 points to give Boston an advantage that they didn't give up. After Smart added two free throws, Indiana had one last look to force overtime, but Justin Holiday's final attempt failed.

Daniel Theis scored 20 points for the Celtics and Kemba Walker added 11, giving the five Boston headlines double figures in scoring.

Brooklyn Nets 104-102 Los Angeles Lakers

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points and hit the overtaking basket when the Brooklyn Nets surprised host Los Angeles Lakers 104-102.

Caris LeVert added 22 points, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had 13 points, Joe Harris finished with 12 and Chris Chiozza added 11 for the Nets, who have won four of their last five games.

LeBron James had 29 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who had their four-game winning streak broken. Anthony Davis scored 26 points and caught eight rebounds, but missed a three-point winning game attempt at the doorbell.

Image:

Spencer Dinwiddie gets up to shoot a jump shot against the Lakers



The Dinwiddie jumper with 28.8 seconds remaining was the difference. The Nets led by nine in the middle of the last quarter before the Lakers recovered in three points with four minutes left. LeVert hit a trey, but Davis responded with a triple, and James scored on a drive to take the Lakers within 100-99 with 1:47 remaining.

After LeVert converted a pair of dirty shots, Davis's triple with 43.1 seconds remaining tied the score at 102. However, Dinwiddie's jumper put Brooklyn forever.

James missed a tray with 9.1 seconds remaining, but the Lakers gained possession with 5.1 seconds remaining after a fight for the ball, preparing Davis's last second attempt.

Minnesota Timberwolves 111-117 Houston Rockets

James Harden scored 37 points, the top of the game, and Russell Westbrook added 27, while marking a decisive stretch at the end of the third quarter when the Houston Rockets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-111.

After Westbrook had a hand on all points in a 10-0 race that closed the third quarter, Harden took the witness early in the room with two triples interspersed around a float that raised the Rockets to their first advantage of two digits of the game at 99-89 with 6:35 to play.

Austin Rivers, whose triple hit the bell to finish third, added a trey to crown the race and increase the lead to 13.

Image:

James Harden gestures during the Rockets victory over the Timberwolves



The Rockets broke a losing four-game skid with the return. Harden and Westbrook combined to shoot 22 of 36, with Harden connecting in the middle of their 10 three-point attempts. Both recorded seven assists, with Harden feeding Eric Gordon (16 points) for a pair of decisive triples in the last quarter.

D & # 39; Angelo Russell walked the Timberwolves with 28 points and five assists, while Juancho Hernangomez recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Jarrett Culver scored 12 points from the bank for Minnesota, which shot 48.2 percent, but fell to defeat for the fifth time in seven games.

Dallas Mavericks 109-119 San Antonio Spurs

LaMarcus Aldridge contributed 24 points, nine of them in a fundamental stretch at the end of the game, when the San Antonio Spurs came from behind to beat the Dallas Mavericks, 119-109, to break a streak of two losses.

The Spurs lost by five points in half but only 85-83 entering the last quarter before overtaking Dallas with a 9-0 run and finally taking an 11-point lead.

After Dallas reached 104-101 in a postponement by Kristaps Porzingis with 4:07 left, Aldridge scored six straight points and nine of the next 11, and the Mavericks never challenged again.

Image:

Luka Doncic lifts a float against the Spurs



Marco Belinelli scored 16 points for the Spurs, with Rudy Gay hitting for 17, Trey Lyles and Derrick White adding 14 points each, DeMar DeRozan scoring 13 points and distributing 12 assists and Patty Mills adding 12 in the victory.

Luka Doncic had another brilliant game, scoring 38 points. Tim Hardaway Jr added 20 points, Dorian Finney-Smith hit for 15 and Maxi Kleber had 12 points for the Mavericks. Porzingis led Dallas, who suffered his second straight loss, with 12 rebounds.

LA Clippers 131-107 Golden State Warriors

Kawhi Leonard scored a total of 23 points in 25 minutes, helping LA Clippers visitors repeat their performance on the opening night of the Chase Center with a 131-107 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The victory was the seventh of the Clippers in their last eight games, the only defeat in the race between 112-103 against the rivals of the city of Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Dragan Bender matched Leonard's total with 23 points for Golden State, who broke a 10-game losing streak at home in his previous game, a 118-114 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.

As with the Clippers' first visit to the Warriors vanguard arena, visitors ran out the door and never looked back. Paul George had three hoops, including a triple, in an opening burst of the game 14-4.

The Clippers came to lead for up to 13 in the first quarter, 28 at halftime and 30 in the first minute of the third period before reaching their third consecutive win over the Warriors this season.

On a night when Lou Williams received the game, six other Clippers scored in double figures, with Reggie Jackson with 16, George and Patrick Beverley 15 each, Montrezl Harrell 14, JaMychal Green 13 and Landry Shamet 10.

Andrew Wiggins had 21 points for the Warriors, who once again ran out of Stephen Curry, without the flu.

Orlando Magic 120-115 Memphis Grizzlies

Terrence Ross highlighted a 24-point performance with five triples to lift the Orlando Magic visitor to a 120-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Michael Carter-Williams scored 20 points to outshine his best total of the previous season of 17, set during Orlando's victory over Minnesota on Friday. Nikola Vucevic recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic, who overcame a deficit of 17 points to record his third consecutive victory overall and the seventh in his last nine games against Memphis.

Jonas Valanciunas collected 27 points and 16 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who seemed ready to avenge a 118-86 setback in Orlando on November 8 and match their total wins (33) of 2018-19 before being overcome 70-52 in The second half.

Memphis was reduced to a nine-point deficit when Dillon Brooks converted a four-point play and Tyus Jones exhausted a triple to cut Orlando's lead to 110-108. The Grizzlies forged a 112 draw almost two minutes later, before Ross exhausted a triple in consecutive possessions.

Jones responded by sinking the three free throws after receiving a foul in a three-point attempt with 39.7 seconds remaining. Ross missed a pull-up shot in the next possession, however, Jones' bet on a three-point draw came out of the leading edge.

Phoenix Suns 105-121 Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard recorded 25 points and seven assists to help the Portland Trail Blazers achieve a 121-105 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Trevor Ariza recorded season highs of 22 points and five triples, as Portland won for the fourth time in the last 12 games. The Trail Blazers are three and a half games from the Memphis Grizzlies in the battle for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

CJ McCollum also scored 22 points and Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Portland, who shot 50.6 percent from the field and was 17 of 35 from the three-point range.

Image:

Damian Lillard in action for Portland against Phoenix



Devin Booker recorded 29 points and nine assists for the Suns, who fell six games behind Memphis in the playoff hunt. Dario Saric contributed 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Ricky Rubio had 21 points and nine assists.

The Trail Blazers led by four points early in the fourth quarter before cheating nine straight. Whiteside scored inside to crown the race and make it 93-80 with 8:30 remaining. Phoenix moved within 106-96 on Rubio's two free throws with 4:47 remaining. But Anthony shot down a jumper and Ariza delivered his fifth triple of the contest to take the margin to 15 with 4:02 remaining.

Anthony and Lillard knocked down consecutive triples to set 119-101 with 1:37 left when Portland closed it.

New York Knicks 115-122 Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal scored 27 of his 40 points in the second half when host Washington Wizards wasted an early 14-point lead and then returned from an 18-point deficit to record a 122-115 victory over the New York Knicks.

After a run of 21 consecutive games with at least 25 points that ended Sunday, Beal scored 20 points in the third quarter when the Wizards beat the Knicks 33-17. He scored 16 of Washington's last 23 points in the period and forged a 87-87 draw in the quarter by hitting a triple with 37.5 seconds remaining.

Image:

Bradley Beal attacks the basket against the New York Knicks



Beal scored seven points in the last quarter when the Wizards walked away. He hit two lay-ups in a 13-2 run that took the lead to 113-99 with 4:03 remaining. The Wizards then sealed the game when Troy Brown Jr hit a triple without opposition with 1:23 remaining for a 116-105 lead after Washington secured two offensive rebounds.

Shabazz Napier added 21 when Washington beat New York 68-45 after halftime on the way to his 21st victory in the last 25 meetings. Thomas Bryant contributed 14 and 10 rebounds, while rookie Rui Hachimura contributed 12 when Washington shot 47.3 percent.

Frank Ntilikina recorded his second double in his career with 20 points and 10 assists, as the Knicks lost for the eleventh time in 14 games. Rookie RJ Barrett and Julius Randle added 16 points each while New York shot 51.9 percent overall.

Cleveland Cavaliers 103-108 Chicago Bulls

Rookie guard Coby White scored a maximum of 20 points per team in his first start of the race and the Chicago Bulls endured a 108-103 victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wendell Carter Jr added 17 points in 7 of 9 shots for Chicago, who broke a three-game losing streak. Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter Jr and Denzel Valentine finished with 15 points each.

Collin Sexton scored 26 points in the game with 12 of 16 shots for Cleveland. Andre Drummond had 21 points and Larry Nance Jr scored 16, but it wasn't enough since the Cavaliers fell short several hours after head coach JB Bickerstaff signed an extension of several years.

An 11-2 run gave Chicago a 94-85 lead with 6:54 left. The Cavaliers reduced the deficit to 105-103 with 38.3 seconds left after Drummond took a shot, but Chicago endured thanks to a pair of free throws by Shaquille Harrison and another free throw by Carter.

