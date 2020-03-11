Boeing's often delayed SLS rocket is now more expensive than ever – BGR

NASA's delayed SLS rocket program, spearheaded by Boeing, continues to disappoint.

Budget overruns and significant delays have delayed completion of the SLS several times.

Other contractors on the project include Northrop Grumman and Aerojet Rocketdyne.

NASA's Space Launch System, the massive super rocket that will power future missions to the Moon and beyond, is starting to look even more ridiculous than it already was. How Space flight now Reports, a new report from NASA's Office of the Inspector General reveals that the high-tech rocket will pull the country back more than $ 18 billion before all is said and done.

This comes right after the news that the SLS will not reach its 2020 launch window, which has already been delayed several times. Instead, NASA now points to 2021 as the year the mega-rocket is finally ready to be launched into the sky.

The rocket program, which Boeing is building and is supposed to play a key role in getting humans back to the Moon, is so far over budget that it's almost comical. The report makes it very clear that things are completely out of control financially.

"As of December 2019, NASA had committed $ 14.8 billion to the SLS Program and is expected to spend a total of $ 17.4 billion by the Artemis 1 release date," the report explains. However, starting in January 2020, NASA anticipates that the Artemis 1 release date will slide through to spring 2021, more than two years after its planned initial release date, with the total costs of the SLS program. increasing to $ 18.3 billion by that time. "

There is also no guarantee that Boeing will be able to meet its new planned launch date, and that would mean not only additional delays but additional budget problems. The Office of the Inspector General has made it clear that it believes Boeing's lackluster performance is at the heart of the problem, but that has not stopped NASA and the federal government from throwing large amounts of cash at the company's feet.

NASA has regularly rewarded Boeing with new deals for the SLS program, and recently put together a contract packed with bonuses and special incentives that rewarded the company for its work. It's easy to see why these generous deals feel awkward when Boeing has repeatedly failed to meet NASA's demands, but obviously there are political wrinkles in all of this that don't make much sense to anyone.

Regardless, the Office of the Inspector General is unhappy with the evolution of things and appears to be ready to tell NASA contractors. It is unknown whether that will really change anything, as these kinds of reports have done little to curb NASA's dependence on the same few companies for a long time.

