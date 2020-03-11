Boeing said it would add another solution to the 737 Max to appease regulators.

Boeing's to-do list is lengthening.

Ahead of the 737 Max's scheduled return this summer, the aircraft maker plans to separate the cable bundles on the plane to assure regulators of the plane's safety, according to a source familiar with the company's plans who was not authorized to speak. publicly about them.

Cable bundles have raised concerns that, in exceptional circumstances, they could short circuit and possibly cause catastrophic failure. Boeing has privately argued with regulators that the probability of such a failure is remote.

Boeing hoped to avoid having to discover and separate the wiring, but concluded that insistence by global regulators on this could further delay Max's return, the source said. Boeing could officially notify the Federal Aviation Administration of its plans as early as this week.

The Max was punished a year ago after being involved in two accidents that killed a total of 346 people. Cable bundles were not implicated in those crashes, which have been linked to problems with a software system known as MCAS.