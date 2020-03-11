Boeing said it would add another solution to the 737 Max to appease regulators.

Boeing's to-do list is lengthening.
Ahead of the 737 Max's scheduled return this summer, the aircraft maker plans to separate the cable bundles on the plane to assure regulators of the plane's safety, according to a source familiar with the company's plans who was not authorized to speak. publicly about them.
Cable bundles have raised concerns that, in exceptional circumstances, they could short circuit and possibly cause catastrophic failure. Boeing has privately argued with regulators that the probability of such a failure is remote.
Boeing hoped to avoid having to discover and separate the wiring, but concluded that insistence by global regulators on this could further delay Max's return, the source said. Boeing could officially notify the Federal Aviation Administration of its plans as early as this week.
The Max was punished a year ago after being involved in two accidents that killed a total of 346 people. Cable bundles were not implicated in those crashes, which have been linked to problems with a software system known as MCAS.
Around 800 of the planes have been produced; half of them are in the possession of Boeing, and its customers, mainly airlines, have the rest. Some of those customers could separate the packages on their own, in consultation with the plane's manufacturer, the source said.
Boeing believes the separation will take approximately a week by air, and hopes that it can be done in conjunction with other tasks such as checking fuel tanks and fluid levels, updating the software, and cleaning the planes in preparation for commercial service.
Before the news of Boeing's plans was As reported by Reuters on Wednesday afternoon, the company's stock price fell 18 percent, more than any of the other 29 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
In a letter to employees Wednesday that was seen by The New York Times, Dave Calhoun, chief executive of Boeing, and Greg Smith, its chief financial officer, told employees that the company "is now facing a global economic disruption. "caused by the coronavirus. outbreak.
As a result, they said, the company is freezing hiring and limiting travel and discretionary spending, restricting overtime to those who work on the Max and other major projects. A person with knowledge of the matter said the carrier also planned to withdraw a $ 13.8 billion line of credit to shore up its cash position.
The aircraft maker also separately announced that it received 18 new orders for the Max last month and more than double the cancellations, some of which turned into orders for other aircraft.
