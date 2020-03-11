Big West basketball tournaments will be held without spectators due to concerns about the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Big West Conference announced Tuesday that it will hold its next men's and women's basketball tournaments without spectators to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The tournament starts on Tuesday night, with the first games of the women's round at the Walter Pyramid of Long Beach State University. The men's quarterfinal games, as well as the men's and women's semifinals and championships, will be held later this week at the Honda Center.

Fans will not be able to enter any of the places for any game.

"The Board of Directors of Big West, composed of the executive directors of the nine member universities, strongly believes that this is a prudent way to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus while being sensitive to our student athletes who have pointed to play in the tournament all season, "said Big West commissioner Dennis Farrell. "Many of our institutions are developing plans to minimize the interaction of people on their campuses that could include reducing events."

The Big West Conference has announced that league basketball tournaments will be played without spectators as a precaution to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. 📰 »https://t.co/I0PtYUIqTP pic.twitter.com/Wkh8esQhzg – Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) March 10, 2020

Anyone who has purchased tickets to the Big West Conference events will receive a full refund.

"I regret the inconvenience this will cause our fans, but I want to emphasize that all games will be televised in the ESPN family of networks," Farrell said.

Members of the NCAA Division I Big West Conference are Cal Poly, Cal State Fullerton, CSUN, Long Beach State, UC Davis, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara and Hawai’i.