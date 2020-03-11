Big Ten Tourney Challenge gives Richard Pitino, Gopher Men, one last chance – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – All those late game failures last month pushed Minnesota out of the NCAA Tournament bubble, forcing the Gophers to win five games in five days this week just to enter.

This last chance challenge in the Big Ten Tournament also extends beyond a postseason bet. Star sophomore Daniel Oturu has become a first-round NBA player, with the possibility of becoming a professional this summer. Then there is the status of seventh-year coach Richard Pitino, whose record in the regular season conference game is 48-82.

Pitino has taken the scrutiny calmly, without showing tension when the issue of his job security has been raised by journalists, but the extension of the two-year contract he received after his first victory at the NCAA Tournament last season just Guarantees your return for 2020-21.

If the university dismissed Pitino, the purchase would be $ 2 million. That figure falls to $ 1.75 million before April 30, 2021, and to $ 1.5 million before April 30, 2022.

“We are business as always. We have a young team and we play a difficult calendar. The boys are giving me everything, "Pitino said last week.

The Gophers, who finished 12th in the Big Ten, face Northwestern in Indianapolis on Wednesday. They lost six of their last eight games, with an average margin of defeat of 4.8 points in that stretch. Whether due to a lack of depth or a shaken confidence or some other factor, the Gophers simply couldn't stop their fall of the end of the season.

"We think we can play with anyone," said owner Marcus Carr on Tuesday. "I know we didn't get enough victories, but if you were watching one of our games, in most of our games you could say we were there."

The draw of the tournament for the Gophers, at least, makes the task seem a little less daunting.

They beat Northwestern easily twice, and would advance to face the No. 5 Iowa seed with a victory. The Gophers lost to the Hawkeyes twice, but they were overcome 11-0 in the last 5:25 of a 58-55 loss on February 16. The Hawkeyes have lost three of their last four games.

The opponent in the quarterfinals would be the No. 4 seed of Illinois, against whom the Gophers lost by a point with 90 seconds for an eventual defeat on January 30. Then, the group would match them with Wisconsin No. 1, if the badgers were going to win their opening game.

The Gophers defeated them 70-52 at home last month. More recently on the road, they led until they were 30 seconds before falling 71-69.

So what about the NIT? Minnesota won the event in 2014, Pitino's first year, after all.

Well, the Gophers (14-16) must reach the Big Ten semifinals on Saturday to avoid a losing record, which once prohibited a team from being selected by the NIT.

Since the NCAA took over the consolation tournament in 2006, there has been no minimum policy of .500. Although a losing team has not yet been selected, if the Gophers won two games in Indianapolis and finished 16-17, they have the profile to at least guarantee consideration for a bet to become the first. Last year, Butler and Texas were chosen for the NIT of 32 teams with 16-16 records.

Minnesota ranks 29th in the KenPom rankings, with the fourth worst luck in the nation based on the deviation from the percentage of real wins to the expected results through the various metrics of analyst Ken Pomeroy. That is the highest that the Gophers have been under Pitino. They are 33rd in the ESPN basketball power index, with the second strongest calendar in the country according to the BPI measure.

"The beauty of sports is that you never know, so you take that opportunity," Pitino said.

