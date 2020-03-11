Big Ten tournament at stake in Indy – Up News Info Detroit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Michigan State coach Tom Izzo thought he had seen everything during his 25-year term.

Then came this season, in which three teams with six defeats in Big Ten shared the crown of the regular season of the league and up to 11 are still hoping to reach the field of 68 teams of the NCAA Tournament.

Izzo does not expect things to get easier in the next five days in the Big Ten Tournament.

"It has been the most difficult (season) in my 25 years," Izzo said. "There are so many teams that can win it, I think it will probably be the most exciting tournament since they started this."

No. 18 Wisconsin (21-10) won its last eight to take first place. The second spartan seeded (22-9), winners of five consecutive games and in the number 9 position, are in an ideal position. Of the 22 champions of previous tournaments, 16 were seeded first or second.

How good is the Big Ten?

Last week, eight teams appeared in the Top 25. Ten are projected to do the NCAA tournament. And the first seven places and nine of the 12 best in terms of schedule are occupied by Big Ten schools, according to ESPN.

"It feels good to get a part of the title in the best conference I've trained," said Mark Turgeon, coach of No. 12 Maryland (24-7). "Day after day, it was difficult."

Wisconsin, Michigan State, Terrapins seeded for the third time (24-7) and No. 21 Illinois (21-10), seeded No. 4, will have a slightly easier path to the tournament title after obtaining doubles you pass in the quarterfinals on Friday.

But with so many teams playing for such high stakes, it should be open, and worth seeing.

"I think that for fans and those who love the game, the media that cover it and fans of all teams, it will be an electric tournament," said Chris Holtmann, coach of No. 19 Ohio State (21-10), the number 7 seed

ALL OR NOTHING?

Purdue, tenth seed (16-15), could have more at stake in Indy.

The Boilermakers are No. 33 in the NET ranking, are No. 3 in terms of schedule according to some rankings and have double-digit victories over No. 17 Virginia and Michigan State, plus a sweep of No. 25 Iowa. Still, coach Matt Painter is not sure that his team has done enough to have a position at March Madness.

"I think if we had won a game or two, I would say we would be there," Painter said. "I would say that if we lose our last game with the amount of losses we have, we probably have to win four games to enter the tournament."

Purdue faces the state of Ohio on Thursday.

New contestants

Penn State, sixth seed and Rutgers, eighth seed, enter this year's tournament in new roles: legitimate contenders.

The Nittany Lions only pursue their second appearance in the semifinals since 2012. Rutgers has never passed the quarterfinals.

However, to achieve those goals, coaches Patrick Chambers and Steve Pikiell know what needs to be done.

"We seemed tired mentally and physically on the stretch," Chambers said of his Nittany Lions. "We need to go back to the way we were playing, fast."

Pikiell made it even simpler: "We have to play very well here, we can't reinvent the wheel."

Rutgers opens the game on Thursday against Michigan, ninth seed (19-12), while the Nittany Lions (21-10) play against Nebraska (7-24) or Indiana (19-12).

TO THE FRONT AND IN THE CENTER

In a league known for his physical style, three great men should shine under the bright lights: Luka Graza of Iowa, Daniel Oturu of Minnesota and Jalen Smith of Maryland.

Garza, the Big Ten player of the year, failed to average a double double with the Hawkeyes, averaging the best 23.9 points in the league and 9.8 rebounds.

"It's simply an endless quest for excellence that is often not seen and there never seems to be a stop in his desire to be better," said Fran McCaffery, coach of the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes.

In any other year, Oturu could have been a player of the year. He finished second behind Garza in scoring (20.0) and led the league in rebounds (11.4), earning honors in the second team in all conferences.

"It has been very, very productive," said Minnesota coach Richard Pitino. "I think the biggest improvement it has had is resistance."

The 12-seeded Gophers (14-16) will face the 13th-seeded Northwest (8-22) on Wednesday.

Smith, a first team selection in all conferences, was seventh in scoring (15.5 points) and second in rebounding (10.5).

HOOSIERS vs. “HOOSIERS”

Nebraska, the No. 14 seed, played last weekend with a list of seven men, four of whom are freshmen. The Cornhuskers played Wednesday against Indiana, seeded in 11th place, with a list of nine players after adding two soccer players: the 6-foot guard and 1 Noah Vedral, a substitute quarterback and Brant Banks 6-7 and 300 pounds, an offensive lineman.

The movements occur after coach Fred Hoiberg announced that two suspended players, the guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke Jr., would not travel to Indy.

"The way I see it right now," said Hoiberg, "is that we have to make decisions that are best for our program."

