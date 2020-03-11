Big Brother takes little sister to father-daughter dance after father stops her a second time – Up News Info Detroit

– An older brother who took his little sister to a father-daughter dance after her father was unable to show is receiving congratulations from across the country.

Trelysia Hamerter says her 7-year-old daughter Skylar was determined to go to her dad and daughter's ball at her school in Atlanta, but defended her for the second year.

"He cried because his heart was working." she wrote on Facebook. "I felt very bad because there was nothing I could do because I am not a man."

It was then that her older brother Christian, 11, offered to take her, Up News Info affiliate WGCL reported.

"I wanted her sister to know that she deserves a man to keep his word and make her feel special … you all literally cried," Hamerter wrote.

The Facebook post features images of the little Skylar who headed to the ball, in a beautiful gold dress complemented by a matching mini-tracker.

His older brother put on a blue suit with a gold bow tie.

"I just know that one day I'll raise someone a GREAT HUSBAND," said Hamerter.

The Facebook post has collected over 110,000 reactions and shared more than 51,000 times.