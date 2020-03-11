Big 12 Tournament odds 2020: Kansas, the favorite, Baylor with the next best odds

%MINIFYHTMLaec857aaa4c86d2ae83c1e5618b71cd511% %MINIFYHTMLaec857aaa4c86d2ae83c1e5618b71cd512%

The Kansas Jayhawks are the number 1 team in the country after winning 16 consecutive games to close the regular season, and the Bill Self team has already made sure that it will be the first place in the NCAA Tournament. No matter what happens in the Big 12 Tournament, the Jayhawks are guaranteed to be on line No. 1 after registering a 28-3 record in the regular season. That dominance and an established pedigree make the bookmakers doubt that any other team can win the Big 12 Tournament, as the Jayhawks are the favorite to cut the nets this weekend.

Kansas has won almost half of the 12 Great Tournaments played to date. The Jayhawks have claimed automatic conference nomination for the NCAA Tournament in 11 of the past 23 seasons, and have more than twice as many tournament banners as any other program in the Big 12. They have only lost once in the conference game. this season, and Kansas will have an extra advantage with this tournament that will take place in Kansas City.

Tournament fees Big 12 2020

Kansas -125

Baylor +200

Texas Tech +600

West Virginia +800

Oklahoma +1000

Texas +2200

TCU +6600

Oklahoma State +8000

Kansas State +12500

Iowa State +15000

Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike are two of the best players in the country. Both players are among the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Player of the Year Award, and Kansas is the only team with two players on this list. Azubuike is one of the most efficient scorers in the game, with an average of 13.7 points per game while making 74.8 percent of his baskets, and the center is also shooting 10.5 rebounds per game. As for Dotson, he is averaging 18.1 points per game and is playing an excellent defense against opposing guards.

The only defeat at the Jayhawks conference came to Baylor, and the Bears are the team with the best chance to change to Kansas according to the odds of the Big 12 Tournament. Baylor was the number 1 team in the country for much of the season. The Bears won 23 consecutive victories between mid-November and mid-February, but this team staggered in the final stretch.

The Scott Drew Bears lost three of their last five games to close the season, and needed extra time to escape a disorder against Texas Tech. They have one of the nation's best defenses with opponents that compile a percentage of effective field goal 45.2 percent for this team, and Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Freddie Gillespie are capable weapons with the ball in their hands.

Baylor is likely to face TCU in the quarterfinals on Thursday, and that is a dangerous proposal for the Bears given what happened when these teams met in Fort Worth less than two weeks ago. The Horned Frogs managed to reach almost 50 percent of their field goals against Baylor, beating the Bears by three points.

Chris Beard took Texas Tech to the national championship last season, but this year's team has been very cold and hot. The Red Raiders seemed to have taken a turn after pulverizing the state of Iowa in Ames on February 2, but they closed the year with four consecutive losses to finish as the No. 5 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

Tech is still an excellent defensive team, but the conference is full of excellent defensive teams this season. That has put the responsibility on the crime, and there have been some problems in this regard. Freshman Jah’Mius Ramsey and young Davide Moretti have shone, making a substantial percentage of their three, but production in other areas has been lacking. Transfers of graduates Chris Clarke and T.J. Holyfield has not lived up to expectations, so the Red Raiders are not likely to invest Kansas in the semifinals if they beat Texas on Thursday.

West Virginia may be the No. 6 seed, but the Mountaineers are one of the best teams in the Big 12. They are only the No. 6 seed by losing a four-way tiebreaker, and WVU is favored by CBB betting odds against Oklahoma in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Mountaineers lost six of their last nine games to finish the regular season, but this team is much better than you think just by looking at the record. WVU is rated as the number 10 team in the nation by Ken Pomeroy's ratings, placing mountaineers ahead of Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Texas by a substantial margin. Its depth and style of play are a good omen for West Virginia in a tournament like this, since teams with thinner benches will have more difficulty playing on consecutive nights.